"Depends on how much avocado tequila I have" - Tom Brady hints at repeating Lombardi Trophy toss during boat parade

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South on Sunday, and now they have their eye sets on another playoff run. Brady is a co-host on the Let's Go podcast, along with Jim Gray and former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. While Brady was on the show this week, he talked about last year's Super Bowl win ahead of this year's playoff berth.

Of course, last year's celebratory boat parade down the Hillsborough River became a topic of the conversation. Brady talked about the infamous throw of the Lombardi Trophy off of his boat and onto the boat of some of his teammates. The Lombardi Trophy, thankfully, was caught by tight end Cam Brate.

Gray asked, if he and the Buccaneers won another Lombardi Trophy, would Brady consider throwing the trophy again? Brady said he would, but that he would change his form. Brady said he wouldn't go for an underhand toss but an overhand toss. Gray asked:

"So would an overhand throw require gripping the trophy from its pedestal or the seams of the metal football?"

Tom Brady responded with another boat parade reference, in regards to the avocado tequila that he apparently consumed last season.

“It depends on how much avocado tequila I have,” Brady responded. “It’s kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

Tom Brady vows to throw Lombardi Trophy overhand next time

ABC News @ABC ONE MORE PASS: Tom Brady successfully throws the Lombardi trophy from one boat to another during the Bucs’ Super Bowl championship parade in Tampa. abcn.ws/3rM06g5 ONE MORE PASS: Tom Brady successfully throws the Lombardi trophy from one boat to another during the Bucs’ Super Bowl championship parade in Tampa. abcn.ws/3rM06g5 https://t.co/G4DxTIa07F

On the Let's Go podcast, Jim Gray spoke to Tom Brady about the current status of the Buccaneers, after winning the franchise's first division title in 14 years. Gray, then, asked Brady if he had any New Year's resolutions. Brady joked that he wouldn't be throwing any more Microsoft Surface tablets. Brady, then, said that he was warned by the National Football League that, if he threw another tablet, he would be fined.

When talking about the other famous throw of the Lombardi Trophy, he said that he would definitely throw it again, but, this time, it would be an overhand throw. He said:

“I do think what I’d like to do is complete an overhand toss with the Lombardi Trophy. None of this Patrick Mahomes underhand throw that he always does. I’ve got to complete one overhand Lombardi Trophy toss in a boat parade. That would be a great way to get a new year started right.”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Tom Brady throws the Lombardi trophy from his new $2,000,000 boat to Cameron Brate during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade...and it’s caught.



Brady’s daughter: “DAD NOOOOO” Tom Brady throws the Lombardi trophy from his new $2,000,000 boat to Cameron Brate during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade...and it’s caught.Brady’s daughter: “DAD NOOOOO” https://t.co/eozkmkNbew

Also Read Article Continues below

As the Buccaneers head to the 2021 NFL playoffs with what seems like a collision course for a rematch against the Green Bay Packers, fans will just have to wait to see if another Lombardi toss across the Hillsborugh River is in store for Brady and the Bucs.

Edited by Windy Goodloe