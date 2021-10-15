Derek Carr demands all NFL coaches disclose emails to "open up everything"

Derek Carr will have to continue the 2021 season without Jon Gruden. The NFL's investigation into the Washington Football Team revealed emails from Gruden that forced his resignation. The emails Gruden sent were sexist, racist, and homophobic.

As a result of the investigation, the conversation has shifted and taken over the NFL. Gruden wasn't the only person engaging in those types of emails. Derek Carr believes the NFL should take a step forward in exposing those acts of discrimination.

Derek Carr thinks NFL should expose everyone's private emails.

Derek Carr knows that there are more acts of discrimination that go unchecked in the NFL. That's why he said the NFL should go through everyone's private emails to weed out people who shouldn't be in the league. Carr said,

“If we just started opening up everybody’s private emails and texts, people would start sweating a little bit. … Hopefully not too many,” Carr said on Wednesday. “But maybe that’s what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now on, is open up. You’ve got to open up everything. See what happens.”

The NFL has been investigating the Washington Football Team for allegations of sexual misconduct and unsafe work conditions. Washington owner Daniel Snyder has been accused of many sins but continues to go unpunished.

There were 650,000 emails the NFL found in the investigation into Washington. They've yet to release the emails to the public despite public pressure to do so.

The NFL has worked to reshape its public image as being accepting of minorities. Revealing the emails from their investigation is a necessary step to find out who else doesn't belong in the NFL.

Derek Carr still loves Jon Gruden as a man but hates the sin he committed.

Early on in the Derek Carr and Gruden partnership, things were rocky. But as the years went on, the two formed a better relationship. When asked about his feelings towards Gruden after his resignation, Carr said,

“I love the man, you hate the sin. No one’s perfect,”

The Las Vegas Raiders are the first team in NFL history to have a gay active roster player play in a regular-season game. Carl Nassib came out this summer, and Gruden voiced his support for Nassib publicly.

If the NFL would've released Gruden's emails sooner, we wouldn't have to discuss this now.

In 2021 there's no place for discrimination, whether it be the NFL or elsewhere. Derek Carr's idea to release private emails might sound like he's taking things a step too far. However, there would be the appropriate consequences dealt for the people who deserve them.

