“I love the man, I hate the sin" - Derek Carr still has admiration for Jon Gruden despite unacceptable behavior 

Derek Carr has been the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2014. He has had five head coaches in that time period, and his Raiders team is finally off to one of their best starts in nearly two decades.

Carr, however, isn't answering questions about the Raiders team or their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. Instead, Carr and his teammates are answering questions from the media surrounding the recent resignation of former head coach Jon Gruden.

Derek Carr still has love for Gruden as a person but, not for his actions

Before Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5, Las Vegas Raiders players seemed to show their support for their head coach, saying that they believed he wasn't the same person that he was ten years prior. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs even said before Sunday's game that he believed that Jon Gruden had grown as a person since those comments.

JT The Brick @JTTheBrick Huge opportunity for Derek Carr going forward with the #Raiders and he has to step up like most believe he will. All of his leadership skills will now be tested 24/7/365. He has always been up for every challenge. He understands the magnitude of this moment in his career. Huge opportunity for Derek Carr going forward with the #Raiders and he has to step up like most believe he will. All of his leadership skills will now be tested 24/7/365. He has always been up for every challenge. He understands the magnitude of this moment in his career.

Derek Carr continued to show his love for Jon Gruden, but not for his actions. He said that he 'love the man, hate the sin'. Carr continued by saying that he does not use that type of language and that he is raising his children to never use that language or show any hate in that manner.

Cassie Soto @_CassieSoto "I love the man (Gruden) but hate the sin. If we started opening up everyones private emails & texts people would start sweating a little bit..but maybe that's what they should do for all coaches, GMs & owners from now on. You have to open up everything, see what happens" -Carr "I love the man (Gruden) but hate the sin. If we started opening up everyones private emails & texts people would start sweating a little bit..but maybe that's what they should do for all coaches, GMs & owners from now on. You have to open up everything, see what happens" -Carr

Derek Carr also said that he believes that Gruden isn't the only person in the NFL with emails in that manner. He encouraged the NFL to look into emails from other head coaches and general managers, insinuating that the league would find even more guilty parties.

Quarterback Derek Carr did finish by saying that the Las Vegas Raiders have a job to do and they have a new head coach that they will need to support as he now leads the team. Derek Carr is referring to interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who was the team's special teams coordinator and assistant coach.

Derek Carr is off to a great start this season with the Raiders. Derek Carr has thrown for over 1,600 yards and eight touchdowns this season, which currently ranks him second in passing in the National Football League.

The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 3-0 and have lost their last two games. The Raiders are tied for second in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos, who they will play this week.

