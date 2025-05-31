Derek Carr links up with Yankees star Aaron Judge at Dodgers stadium ahead of World Series rematch

Derek Carr announced his retirement from the New Orleans Saints and the National Football League this offseason. However, that retirement has not caused him to stay out of the public spotlight.
On Friday, Carr released a story on the social media platform Instagram outlining how he was in attendance for the major New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers World Series rematch on Friday night.
Carr posted a photo with Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge and made clear that he was very thankful for Judge making his day and the day of his family as well.
"@thejudge44 good to see you and thank you for making our kids day! Go dogs." Carr said on Instagram.
Carr shocked the football world when the star QB announced that he would retiring from the NFL due to a lingering shoulder injury. Although there have been some people questioning whether he would return at some point in the future when he is fully healed, his brother confirmed that he is in a good place now and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life after football.
"It was time. He is very content with where he is." David Carr, Derek's brother, said.
Originally drafted in the second round, No. 36 overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr has had a successful and impressive NFL career as the starting QB of multiple NFL franchises for the past decade.
Carr finishes his NFL career having played for both the Raiders organization and the New Orleans Saints. If he does not return to the league in the future, Carr will finish his career with 41,245 passing yards, 257 passing touchdowns, and 112 interceptions.
However, despite calling it a career and retiring from the National Football League, it is evident that Carr is going to remain busy and has remained in the public eye even after retiring from professional football, as on display by his latest Instagram story at the Yankees-Dodgers World Series rematch.
