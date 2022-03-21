"I don't have time for your negativity" - Derek Carr sends message to his critics 

Derek Carr has been an enigma for NFL analysts across the country. Many say he's masterfully toed the line between being too good to write off entirely but not good enough to bring the team to the Promised Land. That doesn't mean he's devoid of critics. Taking to Twitter, the quarterback had a message for anyone who casts doubt or gives negative energy. Here's what he had to say:

Derek Carr @derekcarrqb Since some of y'all are sensitive I will remind you that I only want people who encourage, speak life into me & uplift me to have a voice in my life, so if you're blocked you probably acted like a clown for clout. I still love you all, but I don't have time for your negativity. Since some of y'all are sensitive I will remind you that I only want people who encourage, speak life into me & uplift me to have a voice in my life, so if you're blocked you probably acted like a clown for clout. I still love you all, but I don't have time for your negativity.

"Since some of y'all are sensitive I will remind you that I only want people who encourage, speak life into me & uplift me to have a voice in my life, so if you're blocked you probably acted like a clown for clout. I still love you all, but I don't have time for your negativity."

The message wasn't outright hostile, but a few jabs were thrown in. He called his detractors "sensitive" and accused his critics of acting "like a clown for clout." Raiders fans responded to the post in droves to support the quarterback in silencing his critics. However, the best way to silence critics is to do great things.

This offseason, the Raiders have taken steps to give Carr the weapons he needs. Last week, the Raiders traded for Davante Adams. Adams was unhappy in Green Bay. The Packers reportedly offered more money, but Adams chose the Raiders. Regardless, one of the top receivers in the NFL is now a target for Carr.

How Davante Adams helps Derek Carr

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

Some compare the combination of the quarterback and receiver reminiscent of when Matthew Stafford had Calvin Johnson. Others may go so far as to compare it to when Tom Brady had Randy Moss. Both quarterbacks were established as quality players. However, throwing in a top receiver led both quarterbacks to their best season in the NFL by a wide margin.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas.Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas. Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders.

In 2011, Stafford threw for more than 5,000 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Since then, it has taken until 2021 for the quarterback to break 40 touchdowns in a season. He still has not broken 5,000 yards. In 2007, Brady had Randy Moss. The quarterback threw for more than 4,800 yards, 50 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with Moss on the team.

Even with his explosive Tampa Bay offense, the quarterback has failed to eclipse that total. Could 2022 be like Brady's 2007 season or Stafford's 2011 season? If it can, it could give Carr a long enough leash to reach retirement age with the franchise. However, if he doesn't explode, some would expect head coach Josh McDaniels to push for a new quarterback in 2023.

Edited by Piyush Bisht