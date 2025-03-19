Derek Stingley Jr. deal is ‘embarrassing’ for Jerry Jones’ Cowboys, NFL analyst claims

The Dallas Cowboys are in a predicament as Micah Parsons is yet to be offered a new contract. While his deal could have been extended for much less last season, Jerry Jones and co. have let it linger on, and the cornerback's market value has increased significantly.

Derek Stingley Jr.'s contract was the highest for a cornerback in NFL history. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, he signed a three-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, potentially saving them tens of millions of dollars.

While on "Pro Football Talk", Mike Florio discussed how the Derek Stingley Jr. deal makes the Dallas Cowboys look foolish in retrospect, considering their ongoing contract saga with Micah Parsons.

"Derek Stingley Jr, gets his deal yesterday, and it is a significant deal, and it's not highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, which is now a thing because cornerbacks aren't in that conversation. It's going to be a pass rusher or a receiver at this point that ends up being the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and that leaves us with Micah Parsons and we talked earlier about how Houston, yeah, and this is embarrassing for the Cowboys, because the other NFL team in the state, the one that Jerry used to look down his nose at, oh, they're showing him how it's properly done."

The current highest-paid non-quarterback in terms of average annual value of $40.25 million is wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. However, with Micah Parsons continuing to see the average annual contract values increasing, the price continues to get higher.

Micah Parsons won't use trade leverage against the Cowboys

There have been players who demanded a trade to get a better contract. The most notable example of late being Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the Super Bowl week. It appears that Micah Parsons is not going down that route.

While speaking to Zach Gelb, Parsons said it is not a tactic he will use while negotiating with Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

"No, I don't plan on following suit. As long as, you know, I get a deal done, I think I'll be pretty happy." h/t Athlon Sports

If this deal had been agreed upon earlier, the Dallas Cowboys could have gotten the Micah Parsons deal for way cheaper. Instead, the price continues to go up as time goes on.

