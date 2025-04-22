Derrick Harmon draft rumors: Oregon DT gets more bad news on his draft stock as analyst reveals medical concerns

Derrick Harmon is one of many defensive tackle prospects in the upcoming Draft - a 6'4", 313-lb, force who proved himself a solid run-stopper with 114 tackles (51 solo) and also had 8.5 sacks. But the latest notion on him is not conducive to his stock.

Ad

Speaking with Jeff Cavanaugh on Monday, 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus opined that the Oregon alum's purported medical issues, as first broken by KOA's Benjamin Allbright, could cause him and Texas counterpart Alfred Collins to slide down the list come Draft day (begins at 14:03 in the video below):

"I'm getting some medical information... might cause a couple guys to slide - maybe (Collins), maybe Harmon, maybe a couple sliders there. If you see those guys start to slide a little bit, you'll know why."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It is, however, unclear what exactly said issues are as Harmon did not miss a single game in his post-freshman seasons in college.

He is the 16th-ranked prospect on the big board of The Athletic's Dane Brugler - a "highly active and disruptive big man":

"Harmon forces blockers to attack air with his lateral explosiveness or uses strong, crafty hands to swat away the reach of blockers as he bursts through gaps to close on the ball carrier."

Ad

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, meanwhile, has him 24th:

"Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts... Overall, (he) has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait."

Derrick Harmon joins idol Cam Heyward at Steelers in mock draft

Multiple analysts have called Derrick Harmon the second coming of Cameron Heyward, with the former prospect acknowledging and even seconding those notions. So it only makes sense, then, for Field Yates to put him beside the seven-time Pro Bowler in his most recent joint mock draft with Mel Kiper:

Ad

"While the defensive line is strong in Pittsburgh, the roster could start looking to the future. Cameron Heyward will be 36 this season, so I like the idea of building with Harmon and Keeanu Benton."

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton also agrees:

"If the Steelers intend to knock the Baltimore Ravens off their AFC North throne, they need to be stronger up front to slow down Derrick Henry... Pittsburgh can plug (Harmon) into its starting rotation along the defensive line in the upcoming campaign."

The 2025 Draft will begin this Thursday at 8 PM ET. Most of the televised coverage will be on ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles