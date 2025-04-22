Derrick Harmon draft rumors: Oregon DT gets more bad news on his draft stock as analyst reveals medical concerns

Derrick Harmon is one of many defensive tackle prospects in the upcoming Draft - a 6'4", 313-lb, force who proved himself a solid run-stopper with 114 tackles (51 solo) and also had 8.5 sacks. But the latest notion on him is not conducive to his stock.
Speaking with Jeff Cavanaugh on Monday, 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus opined that the Oregon alum's purported medical issues, as first broken by KOA's Benjamin Allbright, could cause him and Texas counterpart Alfred Collins to slide down the list come Draft day (begins at 14:03 in the video below):
"I'm getting some medical information... might cause a couple guys to slide - maybe (Collins), maybe Harmon, maybe a couple sliders there. If you see those guys start to slide a little bit, you'll know why."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
It is, however, unclear what exactly said issues are as Harmon did not miss a single game in his post-freshman seasons in college.
He is the 16th-ranked prospect on the big board of The Athletic's Dane Brugler - a "highly active and disruptive big man":
"Harmon forces blockers to attack air with his lateral explosiveness or uses strong, crafty hands to swat away the reach of blockers as he bursts through gaps to close on the ball carrier."
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, meanwhile, has him 24th:
"Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts... Overall, (he) has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait."
Derrick Harmon joins idol Cam Heyward at Steelers in mock draft
Multiple analysts have called Derrick Harmon the second coming of Cameron Heyward, with the former prospect acknowledging and even seconding those notions. So it only makes sense, then, for Field Yates to put him beside the seven-time Pro Bowler in his most recent joint mock draft with Mel Kiper:
"While the defensive line is strong in Pittsburgh, the roster could start looking to the future. Cameron Heyward will be 36 this season, so I like the idea of building with Harmon and Keeanu Benton."
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton also agrees:
"If the Steelers intend to knock the Baltimore Ravens off their AFC North throne, they need to be stronger up front to slow down Derrick Henry... Pittsburgh can plug (Harmon) into its starting rotation along the defensive line in the upcoming campaign."
The 2025 Draft will begin this Thursday at 8 PM ET. Most of the televised coverage will be on ESPN.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles