Derrick Henry injury: Titans RB's explosive practice video shows he's ready for NFL playoffs

The Tennessee Titans (12-5) have the one-seed, but many would argue they are far from the dominant force they were at the beginning of the season. A big reason for this has been injuries. AJ Brown, Julio Jones and Derrick Henry all suffered long-lasting injuries that have plagued the second half of the season.

Derrick Henry was the biggest loss. The trajectory for him was to return around the playoffs.

Derrick Henry: Is the Titans' running back close to returning?

Well, that time has come, and Derrick Henry looks like he's on schedule to play. According to a video posted by Jill Jeinick on Twitter via Bro Bible, Henry is back to looking like his former self. In the video, the running back is seen high-kneeing over some ankle-high obstacles in a drill with no issues. In the video, Henry cuts left and right with apparent ease.

Jill Jelnick @JillJelnick #Titans Derrick Henry with the quick feet at practice today. Henry with some extra time to get healthy thanks to the Titans first round bye. #Titans Derrick Henry with the quick feet at practice today. Henry with some extra time to get healthy thanks to the Titans first round bye. https://t.co/NEuHoYtgZ3

The video goes a long way towards convincing fans that they will get their first look at a healthy team since mid-season. Some would argue that it would be one of the first times, all season long, that Henry, Brown, and Jones will all be available for a game. The timing could not have been any better as the Titans enter one-and-done territory.

However, questions still linger about Henry. He hasn't been able to see the field in the regular season since the injury. Therefore, the running back will be coming on the field cold in a playoff game one week from this weekend.

If Henry comes out sluggish at game speed, his team could be bounced from the playoffs.

That said, if he comes out swinging, the team would go right back to being the favorite for the Super Bowl. Of course, the other outstanding question is regarding Henry's official status. Technically, the running back is still on Injured Reserve, according to CBS Sports. He could be activated off the report at any moment, but until it officially happens, his availability will be a concern.

That said, Mike Vrabel could be using Henry's status as a red herring to confuse his eventual opponent. Vrabel could have a very different gameplan, depending on whether Henry is on the field or not. Therefore, by holding the move until the last second, the Titans' opponent would need to plan for two contingencies.

Meanwhile, Tennessee would likely be able to focus on one.

Will Henry be on the field for the Divisional Round? His team may choose to wait until the last second to let the world find out.

