Derrick Henry's girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas, posted an adorable picture of their daughter Celine admiring her father's trophies. The Ravens RB has been blessed with a decorated career and has won numerous awards over the years in his career.

On Thursday, Derrick Henry shared a post on his Instagram account featuring several pictures of his practice session and a picture of his daughter, Celine. The little one was seen looking at her father's trophy in the picture. The post was then reshared by Derrick's girlfriend in her Instagram story, and in the caption, she wrote:

"I guarantee getting Celine away from this stuff was harder than those hills he's running"

Derrick Henry's GF Adrianna Rivas shares daughter Celine's love for Ravens RB's trophies and achievements @adriannarivas

Henry started his professional career with the Tennessee Titans, who picked him in the second round of the 2016 draft, and then he joined the Baltimore Ravens last season.

In the 2024 season, after ending the regular season with 12-5, the Ravens qualified for the playoffs but lost to Buffalo in the divisional round. Henry had an incredible season, recording 1,921 rushing yards and 16 TDs. Ravens fans will be hoping that with their additions in the draft, the team can win it all, as their Super Bowl window is very much open.

Derrick Henry and Adrianna Rivas celebrate the first birthday of their daughter

Derrick Henry and Adrianna Rivas have been together for almost a decade now. The couple started dating in 2016 and have since welcomed two daughters, and last month celebrated the birthday of the younger girl.

On April 22, Derrick Henry's girlfriend Adrianna shared a post on her daughter Celine's birthday and jotted a heartfelt caption:

"Our Celine Amor is 1! 🤍 I’ll never be able thank God enough for blessing us with this little girl. Watching you grow has been the sweetest gift. Happy 1st birthday to our beautiful daughter and the most precious baby sister. You are so loved!"

Rivas and Henry welcomed their elder daughter, Valentina Allure, in May 2020, and last year they were blessed with another daughter, Celine Amor. In the post, Rivas posted a few adorable pictures of Celine, who was standing with a big No. 1 in the background, decorated with flowers.

