  Derrick Henry sends 5-word message to his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas on her birthday

Derrick Henry sends 5-word message to his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas on her birthday

By Heena singh
Modified May 04, 2025 12:36 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry shared a birthday message for his girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas. Henry posed with his girlfriend, who donned a brown oversized jacket with black jeans, and two daughters - Valentina Allure (four years old) and Celine Amor (one year old).

Henry and his daughters had the Ravens jersey on. The 31-year-old wished Rivas on her birthday, writing in his Instagram Story caption:

Happy birthday to my Dri!”
Derrick Henry sends 5-word message to his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas on her birthday, Instagram
Derrick Henry sends 5-word message to his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas on her birthday, Instagram

Rivas, who has been with Henry since before his NFL career began, is a University of Texas graduate with a degree in public relations.

A native of Texas, she identifies as Latina. Derrick Henry and Rivas haven’t publicly disclosed how they met, but their relationship became IG-official in 2017 when Rivas shared a selfie with the running back. Since then, the two have appeared together at major events, including the 2021 ESPY Awards.

As Henry transitions into a new chapter with Baltimore, his family remains an active part of his public life as Rivas continues to attend games and document their milestones together.

Derrick Henry shares sweet birthday moment with daughter

Henry hasn't signed a new deal with the Ravens, and his future with the team remains unclear.

While fans wait for answers, the RB shared a personal moment on Instagram. He posted photos of his daughter, Celine Amor, celebrating her birthday. One picture showed her in a grey top with Henry holding her as she walked. He captioned the post:

“Dada always got you.”
Derrick Henry shares sweet birthday moment with daughter, Instagram
Derrick Henry shares sweet birthday moment with daughter, Instagram

Henry has two daughters with his longtime girlfriend Adrianna Rivas. The couple sold their Dallas home recently for $1.2 million after dropping the price from $1.4 million.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta spoke on roster plans but gave no update on Henry. He said that they’re looking at many options, including free agents and re-signing current players. For now, Henry is staying ready and focused on the season ahead.

Heena singh

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

