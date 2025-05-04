Derrick Henry sends 5-word message to his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas on her birthday

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry shared a birthday message for his girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas. Henry posed with his girlfriend, who donned a brown oversized jacket with black jeans, and two daughters - Valentina Allure (four years old) and Celine Amor (one year old).
Henry and his daughters had the Ravens jersey on. The 31-year-old wished Rivas on her birthday, writing in his Instagram Story caption:
“Happy birthday to my Dri!”
Rivas, who has been with Henry since before his NFL career began, is a University of Texas graduate with a degree in public relations.
A native of Texas, she identifies as Latina. Derrick Henry and Rivas haven’t publicly disclosed how they met, but their relationship became IG-official in 2017 when Rivas shared a selfie with the running back. Since then, the two have appeared together at major events, including the 2021 ESPY Awards.
As Henry transitions into a new chapter with Baltimore, his family remains an active part of his public life as Rivas continues to attend games and document their milestones together.
Derrick Henry shares sweet birthday moment with daughter
Henry hasn't signed a new deal with the Ravens, and his future with the team remains unclear.
While fans wait for answers, the RB shared a personal moment on Instagram. He posted photos of his daughter, Celine Amor, celebrating her birthday. One picture showed her in a grey top with Henry holding her as she walked. He captioned the post:
“Dada always got you.”
Henry has two daughters with his longtime girlfriend Adrianna Rivas. The couple sold their Dallas home recently for $1.2 million after dropping the price from $1.4 million.
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta spoke on roster plans but gave no update on Henry. He said that they’re looking at many options, including free agents and re-signing current players. For now, Henry is staying ready and focused on the season ahead.
