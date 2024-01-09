Derrick Henry "shocked" as Titans fire Mike Vrabel: "I know he will get another opportunity"

The Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel one day after Black Monday, which is the day the Atlanta Falcons chose to fire Arthur Smith, and the day the Washington Commanders chose to part ways with Ron Rivera.

Vrabel being fired, however, comes as somewhat of a surprise, given the state of the Titans.

In a transition year with multiple holes on the roster, the franchise chose to bench Ryan Tannehill in favor of 2023 NFL Draft pick Will Levis. Levis flashed enough potential to earn that job full-time, though the uptick in form came a little too late to make the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

In any case, NFL fans weren't the only ones shocked by the decision.

Mike Vrabel fired: Derrick Henry reacts to head coach losing his job

The Athletic's Dianna Russini promptly got on the phone with star running back Derrick Henry to get his view of the situation.

Henry told Russini:

"Wow. Wow. I'm shocked. Coach Vrabel is a leader of men. He is a great coach and teacher."

Speaking on Vrabel's future in the NFL, Henry added:

"I know he will get another opportunity right away. I look forward to it."

Why did the Titans fire Mike Vrabel?

The Titans released a statement over their shock decision, pointing towards a desire for a "fresh approach and perspective."

The statement from Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk read:

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan.

"As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff."

Vrabel will, no doubt, be a coveted hire in the 2024 NFL head coaching carousel.

While Jim Harbaugh has been a man in demand, with the Raiders heavily linked, Vrabel is likely to garner interest with a number of vacancies in 2024. The Falcons, Panthers and Commanders are all looking to hire a new head coach, while the Chargers will also be on the lookout after firing Brandon Staley.