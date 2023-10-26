Derrick Henry trade rumors: AFC contenders favored to land $50,000,000 Titans RB despite Ravens speculation

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has been linked to the Baltimore Ravens, but they aren't the favorites to land him.

With the Titans off to a 2-4 start and Henry in the final year of his deal, Tennessee is expected to be sellers at the deadline.

Recently, reports have come out that the Ravens are the front runners to acquire Henry from the Titans. However, odds have come out that have the Buffalo Bills are the favorites to trade for the starting running back.

The odds have the Bills at +200, which translates to a 33.3% chance, while the Baltimore Ravens are at +300 which translates to a 25% chance.

This season, Henry has rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns on 98 carries.

NFL Trade Deadline: Can Bills afford to stand pat?

Bills are off to a 4-3 start

The Buffalo Bills entered the season as one of the Super Bowl favorites. But through two months, it has not been a good start.

Buffalo is currently 4-3 and is coming off a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. With the trade deadline set for next week, the Bills need to do something if they are going to try and compete for the Super Bowl.

Bills need help on offense at wide receiver, while they have also lost linebacker Matt Milano, cornerback Tre'Davious White, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones for the season. With that, Buffalo should also be active on the trade front to help replace those three players as the Bills' defense has struggled in recent weeks.

What time is the NFL Trade Deadline?

The NFL Trade Deadline is set for Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET.

The trade deadline has been moved back a few weeks to hopefully add more trades, as teams have a better idea of where they stand following Week 8. The deadline has now been the Tuesday after Week 8 for a few years now.

As of right now, the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers are all likely to be sellers.

