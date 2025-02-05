The Los Angeles Chargers defense embarked on a stunning turnaround in Jim Harbaugh's first season as the franchise's coach. In 2023, they gave up 23.4 points per game, which ranked 23rd in the league. This season, their opponents averaged only 17.7 games during the regular season, the lowest in the league.

One of the primary reasons for the defense's incredible ascension was safety Derwin James' stellar performances. After a difficult 2023 season, the veteran had a tremendous campaign in 2024, finishing with 5.5 sacks - the most among players at his position - and one interception.

It earned him a Second-Team All-Pro nod and a place on the AFC's star-studded Pro Bowl roster. James celebrated his selection with a post on Instagram and received a congratulatory message from his former teammate, Chicago Bears star Keenan Allen.

However, the safety did not acknowledge it. Instead, he used it as an opportunity to implore the veteran wide receiver to rejoin the Chargers. In response to Allen's comment, James wrote:

"Miss you brody... Bring your a*s back too."

Keenan Allen stats: WR's difficult debut season in Chicago

After his stellar 2023 season, where he finished with a career-high, 108 catches, 1,243 receiving yards,and seven touchdowns in 13 games, the Bears traded a fourth-round pick to acquire Keenan Allen from the Chargers. Chicago was keen on adding a veteran wide receiver who could be a safety net for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and believed that the 32-year-old star would be the perfect fit for the role.

However, Allen, who penned a four-year, $80.1 million, extension with LA in 2020, didn't live up to the Bears' expectations. In 15 games, he caught only 70 catches on 121 targets for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. It was the fewest receiving yards the wide receiver managed in a campaign where he played at least nine games.

Nevertheless, singling out the veteran would be unfair. Chicago had the fifth-lowest-scoring offense and averaged only 181.5 passing yards per game, the third-fewest mark in the league. Allen's struggles could be attributed to the team's underwhelming pass protection, quarterback play and offensive scheme.

The Bears hope that new coach Ben Johnson, who until last season spearheaded the Detroit Lions' offense, which averaged the most points in the league in 2024, will help fix their issues on offense and get the best out of their receiving unit, especially the veteran. However, if he can't, a mutual parting of ways and a return to the Chargers could be on the cards.

