Derwin James urges Giants to trade for Patriots QB as franchise awaits decision on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

The New York Giants have been linked to both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in free agency. While the franchise remains without a starting option at quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James does not believe they should wait for either player to make a decision.

Ad

Speaking on NFL Network, the four-time All-Pro safety shared that he believes the Giants should target New England Patriots backup quarterback Joe Milton:

"I feel like they can hit the Patriots up, try to get a guy like Joe Milton or somebody that's already in the league pool," he said. ... "I don't wanna just compare this to Madden, but I actually seen him in real life. I think he got a lot of attributes and stuff, but I also put him on my team in Madden, for sure, but I feel like just being a young quarterback in this league, he hasn't got his opportunity yet."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He has all the attributes; big arm, can move, can throw, and I just feel like he just needs a chance. You give him a chance to show what he can do, you never know what you got there. I feel like just give him an opportunity."

Check out Derwin James' comments on the New York Giants quarterback room below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Patriots selected Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in one game, taking over for Drake Maye after the opening drive. On that occasion, he threw for 241 yards and one touchdown while completing 75.9% of his pass attempts and adding 16 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

NFL insider believes the New York Giants should not pursue Aaron Rodgers

The New York Giants have been linked to Aaron Rodgers since it was announced that he would not return to the New York Jets. Josina Anderson does not believe the franchise should pursue the four-time NFL MVP. In a piece written for Bovada, the NFL insider said:

Ad

"Not only should the Giants withdraw their bid for Aaron Rodgers, they never should’ve entered this confusing courtship to begin with. It would be clear to Ray Charles that they’re not Rodgers’ first or second pick, in my opinion, not to mention it’s also unnecessary for this storied franchise to linger at his rose ceremony.

Ad

"While there’s business logic in hoping a former Super Bowl MVP falls into your lap through free agency, this approach neglects to discern the residue that can build up from coupling with someone who settled. Especially once adversity hits."

Anderson claimed that Rodgers does not fit the Giants' needs at this stage of his career. She argued that the franchise should look to target Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. New York holds the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.