Former Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson lists QBs he'd like to play for before retirement including Patrick Mahomes  

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson has carved out quite a reputation for himself over the years in the NFL. Having played a key role in some iconic NFL moments, the veteran wide receiver has proved time and again that his blistering pace more than makes up for his size.

But it looks like the former Eagles player might be headed towards retirement ahead of the 2022 NFL season. After playing 14 seasons in the NFL, the former Las Vegas Raiders player claimed while speaking to SI's Ashley Nicole Moss that he might not return for year 15:

"I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not. I know I announced and said I was going to play. It's just really at this point where I'm at in my life, it's gotta be the right fit. My career's been one helluva ride."

Despite Watson remaining 50/50 over the decision, he did name four teams that he'd like to suit up for in 2022 if they make the call:

"“If the right situation calls, a great quarterback — not just a good quarterback... (Kansas City) Chiefs may be one. The (Cleveland) Browns. Russell Wilson in Denver. Green Bay. You on the right track, so we'll see for sure."

Jackson has played under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the past during their time at Philadelphia. And it's no surprise that he wishes to link up with his former head coach because of the added benefit of catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Did DeSean Jackson win a Super Bowl ring with the LA Rams?

DeSean Jackson transformed into a bit of a journeyman over the last few years in the NFL. Since 2016, Jackson has played for five different teams. To start off the 2021 NFL season, he signed with the LA Rams, but later forced a move to the Raiders in a bid to get more playing time under his belt.

Desean Jackson @DeSeanJackson10 Never had any hate in me !! Congrats Rams Never had any hate in me !! Congrats Rams

This, of course, was a decision he would seemingly come to regret as the Matthew Stafford-led Rams marched all the way to claim Super Bowl LVI. The three-time Pro Bowler, though, harbored no ill-will after the win and even congratulated the side after beating the Bengals.

But given that the wide receiver was on the Rams roster to start the season and even ended up playing a few games, the wide receiver had the honor of being part of the Rams Super Bowl winning squad.

