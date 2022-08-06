"A preponderance of evidence that he's creepy and inappropriate" - Colin Cowherd believes Deshaun Watson deserves 12-game suspension

Deshaun Watson's final punishment announcement is close. Many wondered if the announcement on Monday would be the final word on the issue. However, as the league has appealed the decision, it appears that the decision will be examined for an extra chunk of time.

Most agree with the decision to re-evaluate the number of games, including one NFL analyst. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd stated that a dozen games seems like the best course of action. Here's how he put it:

"Deshaun Watson, six-game suspension, the NFL said 'Now, we're gonna make it way worse than that'. Roger Goodell has said, 'Yeah, we're gonna appeal that. So a it's the right move'. I said yesterday, 'I would take six and move it to 12'."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From Inside Training Camp: The NFL has named Roger Goodell’s designee in the Deshaun Watson appeal. From Inside Training Camp: The NFL has named Roger Goodell’s designee in the Deshaun Watson appeal. https://t.co/FU377H6PdK

He went on to break down the hypothetical 12-game suspension into two groups of six games for two different violations:

"I would give Deshaun Watson six [games] for a preponderance of evidence that he's creepy and inappropriate. And then, I would give him six [more games] for lying because he's never been honest about this. You can lie to a lot of people in America. Don't lie to judges."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter League has filed its appeal in Deshaun Watson suspension, per source. League has filed its appeal in Deshaun Watson suspension, per source.

Deshaun Watson's career change

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

On New Year's Day, the quarterback was a member of the Houston Texans and faced jail time. Today, his situation has been turned on its head.

After roughly two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct landed on his doorstep early in 2021, the quarterback had been stuck in courtrooms and fighting for his freedom.

In early 2022, he was excused from criminal prosecution, but for every accusation, there was a civil lawsuit. As such, he spent much of the rest of the offseason whittling down the mountain of litigation.

At one point, the Houston Texans found a window in which they were able to shop for the quarterback. Watson eventually landed with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns paid the quarterback $230 million, fully guaranteed. Over the next few months, the quarterback continued to settle his civil lawsuits while the NFL prepared to render a verdict on how long his suspension would be.

Today, the quarterback has just one lawsuit left and the league is working through its appeal of the decision. As it stands, the quarterback will return against the Baltimore Ravens in mid-October. Will Watson be suspended beyond that? If he does return, will he resemble the quarterback of yore?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far