Will Deshaun Watson play again in the NFL? Texans QB's agent provides latest update

Deshaun Watson is basically in the same position at the end of the year as he was at the start of it. His future in the NFL is still in limbo and largely pending according to how his legal cases go. Watson's 22 lawsuits are still stuck in the logjam that is the American court system and a resolution is far from over. That said, Watson's lawyer is confident they will prevail in due course.

Deshaun Watson remains confident about eventual outcome

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle via Pro Football Talk, agent David Mulugheta spoke confidently about his client. Mulugheta gave talking points similar to those of Watson and other football players in pre-game meetings. In other words, he emphasized confidence in how the court will favor Deshaun Watson.

“[In] today’s society, unfortunately it’s not about who’s right, it’s about who’s first,” Mulugheta said. “So it’s unfortunate but as somebody who’s considered . . . a public figure [there’s] certain things you’ve got to deal with. It’s unfortunate but we’ll deal with it. We’re pretty confident how this thing plays out,” he said. “He’s super confident in how it plays out. He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He will be when he gets back on the field. He’ll continue to have an all-pro and phenomenal career moving forward.”

Mulugheta also said that Watson will eventually find his way back into the league after the year-long storm blows over. Once he goes through the court system, teams will be taking a strong interest in the ready-made franchise quarterback.

Why is Deshaun Watson not playing?

Watson was accused of a multitude of instances of misconduct and sexual assault. In total, the quarterback has 22 pending lawsuits from a plethora of people from his past.

The lawsuits could result in jail time and are currently keeping teams from pulling the trigger on Watson. Meanwhile, Watson has been clear in wanting out from the Texans, a situation that has kept him stuck in limbo for the better part of a year.

Will other teams want Watson after lawsuits?

For a quarterback who threw 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, teams will be happy to look the other way with regards to his legal issues, should they come to a quick resolution. His record and playing history means his resume is one of the best on the market, and will not be able to be ignored by teams around the league.

For any franchise weighing their options between taking their chances in the NFL Draft or acquiring a largely proven yet still relatively young franchise quarterback, the choice is clear. It is rare for a quarterback of Watson's caliber to become available. Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins are arguably the only two quarterbacks of comparable value that have switched teams over the last several seasons.

Watson is coming off a season in which he went 4-12, his biggest knock on the field. Losing can follow players, depending on the circumstances. However, most agree that perennially quarterback-challenged teams will be more than willing to take their chances with Watson in the near future.

