"11th hour damage control" - Mike Florio believes Deshaun Watson apology to sexual assault victim is shrewd chess move

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally apologized to the victims of his sexual misconduct. On the eve of his debut for his new franchise, Watson conducted an interview with CNN affiliate broadcaster WEWS where he said the following:

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. My decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Cleveland Browns @Browns Deshaun spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of starting tonight's game in Jacksonville. Deshaun spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of starting tonight's game in Jacksonville. https://t.co/9kuHxI9ULh

For many, it was too little, too late and a clear attempt at damage control as he awaits the verdict of Peter C. Harvey. One person who is certainly not buying Deshaun Watson's sudden remorse is Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio.

Faux Joey Brrr @FauxJeaux What a throw from Deshaun Watson! What a throw from Deshaun Watson! 🎯🎯🎯 https://t.co/7MZUz36bnr

Florio, a long-time critic of the NFL's handling of the Watson case, had this to say about the former Clemson quarterback's belated apology:

"That's fine. But it's hard not to look at that and listen to that now and understand that this is just a chess move at a time when he's in checkmate. This is the last couple of pieces, whether it's delaying the inevitable checkmate or reducing the potential impact - some 11th hour damage control."

Florio went on to add:

"And I'm sorry to feel that way about it, but we've been saying for months that this is the tact that he needs to take because it's the right thing to do, not because it's his last little chance to slip out from the worst possible outcome. And he's checking the box and saying the right thing at the last possible moment."

When will we get a final verdict on the Deshaun Watson case?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Deshaun Watson

It is now approaching two weeks since the NFL assigned former New Jersey DA Peter C. Harvey to rule on Deshaun Watson's appeal. The collective bargaining agreement clearly states that the process must be expidited, so NFL insiders are speculating that a decision should arrive imminently.

Roger Goodell is pushing for a year-long suspension and experts are suggesting it would now be a major surprise if Watson were to receive anything less. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He was even admonished by Sue Robinson for his lack of accountability during his disciplinary hearing.

In the wake of his apology, some have been left asking: "Who is he apologizing to?", because he has continued to resolutely proclaim his innocence since the story first broke 18 months ago.

If his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars is anything to go by, it will take a long time before he is forgiven by the vast majority of the NFL community.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Football Talk, WEWS and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12