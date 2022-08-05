Who is Peter C. Harvey? Roger Goodell appoints former New Jersey Attorney General to hear Deshaun Watson suspension hearing 

Deshaun Watson was recently handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. This was due to his ongoing accusations of sexual misconduct. While Watson accepted the punishment without appeal, Roger Goodell and the NFL have filed an appeal, seeking a longer suspension.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL teams were just notified that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee to hear the appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Deshaun Watson, per sources. NFL teams were just notified that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee to hear the appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Deshaun Watson, per sources.

Goodell also announced that he has appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to oversee the appeal. He will now make a ruling on the case. Harvey is well qualified for this position as he has been practicing law for more than 30 years since graduating from Columbia Law School in 1982. He has spent time as a lawyer and a federal prosecutor, among other notable roles.

Harvey served as the New Jersey Attorney General for four years under Governor Jim McGreevey. Harvey also has connections to the NFL, as he has served on the league's Diversity Advisory Committee. He also served as an adviser while Ezekiel Elliot was under investigation for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Harvey is now tasked with hearing the appeal in the Deshaun Watson case.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo NFL statement on Peter C. Harvey being tabbed to hear Deshaun Watson’s appeal. NFL statement on Peter C. Harvey being tabbed to hear Deshaun Watson’s appeal. https://t.co/qT0aty6Yq8

What led to Deshaun Watson's suspension?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has been one of the main storylines in the NFL for more than a full year now and for all of the wrong reasons. His controversy off the field was made public during the 2021 NFL offseason. He was accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women while he was still a member of the Houston Texans.

Watson sat out the entire 2021 NFL season while dealing with his legal situation off the field, but also because wanted to be traded to a new team. He got his wish and was sent to the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 NFL offseason. This was just after he escaped indictment on criminal charges.

Watson was unable to be indicted on criminal charges due to a lack of evidence, but 24 civil lawsuits were filed against him for sexual misconduct. While 23 of the cases have now been settled out of court, Deshaun Watson now faces a suspension from the NFL.

Former judge Sue L. Robinson was hired by the NFL and NFLPA to oversee the case and determine the length of Watson's suspension. After a long and detailed investigation, Robinson declared that Watson should receive a six-game suspension at the start of the 2022 NFL season. Watson and his team said they accepted the ounsihment without appeal, but the NFL have other plans.

The NFL announced that they will officially be appealing the ruling made by Robinson while seeking a lengthier suspension for Watson. They are reportedly targeting a full season suspension, which is still possible with their appeal.

This is where Peter C. Harvey comes in, as he will be the one to make a ruling on the appeal. He can choose to either uphold Robinson's sentencing or extend the suspension and levy a fine. While it may have seemed like the Deshaun Watson saga was nearing resolution, it appears there is a long way to go.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far