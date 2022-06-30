"Deshaun Watson, you better count your days, you dirty b***h" - NFL fans call for Browns QB to be punished as severely as R. Kelly

Deshaun Watson and R. Kelly joined a long list of celebrities who are under fire for actions they have committed. With R. Kelly now being sentenced to 30 years in jail, NFL fans are channeling the same energy to Deshaun Watson. Some are hoping he gets punished as severely as Kelly.

Here's what NFL fans had to say in calling for retribution for Watson, starting with a call to follow in the footsteps of R. Kelly.

Big Stepper @DTrue310 R. Kelly got 30 years. Deshaun Watson, you better count your days you dirty bitch R. Kelly got 30 years. Deshaun Watson, you better count your days you dirty bitch

This fan joked that playing for the Cleveland Browns is a cruel and unusual punishment but one fitting for the crime.

Jared Kane @BaddestBearJew BREAKING NEWS: Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sentenced to play for the Cleveland Browns in the city of Cleveland as punishment for the next 5 years. BREAKING NEWS: Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sentenced to play for the Cleveland Browns in the city of Cleveland as punishment for the next 5 years.

Clay Travis of Outkick said now would be a good time for the league to punish the quarterback.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Now would be a good time for the NFL to announce their Deshaun Watson punishment. Now would be a good time for the NFL to announce their Deshaun Watson punishment.

This radio host called for immediate punishment and any delays would make the NFL look worse.

Mike J. Asti @MikeAsti11 I’m all for innocent until proven guilty, but the NFL suspending Ben Roethlisberger just for allegations looks more and more ridiculous the longer we go without Deshaun Watson facing any punishment. I’m all for innocent until proven guilty, but the NFL suspending Ben Roethlisberger just for allegations looks more and more ridiculous the longer we go without Deshaun Watson facing any punishment.

This fan calls for harsher punishment than Trevor Bauer of the LA Dodgers.

Kev Mahserejian @RotoSurgeon NFL will survive without Deshaun Watson playing another snap of football. He genuinely deserves a harsher punishment than Bauer NFL will survive without Deshaun Watson playing another snap of football. He genuinely deserves a harsher punishment than Bauer

This NFL fan believes R. Kelly got off lightly and also believes the quarterback will get a similar punishment from the NFL.

Verly @bumfuque17 Why some of y’all shocked that R Kelly got 30 years? If anything, he should’ve gotten more. Deshaun Watson is next. Why some of y’all shocked that R Kelly got 30 years? If anything, he should’ve gotten more. Deshaun Watson is next.

PFT Commenter from Barstool Sports appears to be calling for stiffer punishment for Daniel Snyder. That way, the NFL can punish Watson more severely, since owners are required to be punished more severely than players.

PFT Commenter @PFTCommenter Dan Steinberg @dcsportsbog wapo.st/3xY0XQK The NFL will argue that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should receive a “significant” suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, multiple people familiar with the case told @MarkMaske The NFL will argue that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should receive a “significant” suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, multiple people familiar with the case told @MarkMaske wapo.st/3xY0XQK As punishment for deshaun Watson the nfl should supsend Dan Snyder for a year as well twitter.com/dcsportsbog/st… As punishment for deshaun Watson the nfl should supsend Dan Snyder for a year as well twitter.com/dcsportsbog/st…

This Vikings follower believes simply punishing the quarterback isn't enough. He calls for the Texans to feel some retribution as well.

𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭. @JohnnyBSkol A one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson may not be an adequate punishment & if what I hear about how the #Texans tried to cover up what he did is real, some stiff penalties need to be enforced on them too. A one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson may not be an adequate punishment & if what I hear about how the #Texans tried to cover up what he did is real, some stiff penalties need to be enforced on them too.

This Steelers supporter claims that this case proves the NFL doesn't "care about women at all."

💗💛💙🏳️‍🌈 Nia @Chica_Hndrxx Deshaun Watson not getting any type of punishment so far but Calvin Riddley is suspended a whole season over betting is insane. The nfl doesn’t care about women at all. Deshaun Watson not getting any type of punishment so far but Calvin Riddley is suspended a whole season over betting is insane. The nfl doesn’t care about women at all.

This Steelers follower is attempting to pressure the league into believing that everyone expects a full-year punishment.

PickettSzn1 @steelersbybenji



#DeshaunWatson #Browns #Watson According to multiple sources: Yesterday Deshaun Watson met with the NFL about his punishment. He is most likely to get up to a full season suspension According to multiple sources: Yesterday Deshaun Watson met with the NFL about his punishment. He is most likely to get up to a full season suspension 😳 #DeshaunWatson #Browns #Watson

This Broncos fan believes the quarterback and Texans both deserve punishment. The quarterback deserves punishment for his actions while the Texans deserve reprecussions for covering it up.

Short King Summer @T__Hill I believe Deshaun Watson is a freak boy and deserves whatever punishment he receives.



I also believe the Houston Texans were sitting on all this info until he wanted out of Houston.



Two things can be true. I believe Deshaun Watson is a freak boy and deserves whatever punishment he receives.I also believe the Houston Texans were sitting on all this info until he wanted out of Houston.Two things can be true.

Deshaun Watson's new contract

Cleveland Browns Introduce New Quarterback

Until this year, Deshaun Watson was playing on a rookie contract. His new deal with Cleveland is valued at $230 million and is fully guaranteed, according to Spotrac. Meaning, no matter how he plays or how little he plays, he still gets the full contract.

If the quarterback gets suspended for the entire 2022 season, he only loses about $1 million in pay. The deal runs through 2026 and at the end of the deal, the quarterback will be 32 years old. The deal is one of the core reasons the Cleveland Browns have been under so much heat this offseason.

Basically, the team inked the deal knowing they may not get to use the quarterback this season. As such, in an effort to win the bidding war for him, they offered him the guarantees. Will the Browns get the final laugh if and when he eventually returns to the field? Or will this go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history?

