"Deshaun Watson, you better count your days, you dirty b***h" - NFL fans call for Browns QB to be punished as severely as R. Kelly

Deshaun Watson and R. Kelly joined a long list of celebrities who are under fire for actions they have committed. With R. Kelly now being sentenced to 30 years in jail, NFL fans are channeling the same energy to Deshaun Watson. Some are hoping he gets punished as severely as Kelly.
Here's what NFL fans had to say in calling for retribution for Watson, starting with a call to follow in the footsteps of R. Kelly.
This fan joked that playing for the Cleveland Browns is a cruel and unusual punishment but one fitting for the crime.
Clay Travis of Outkick said now would be a good time for the league to punish the quarterback.
This radio host called for immediate punishment and any delays would make the NFL look worse.
This fan calls for harsher punishment than Trevor Bauer of the LA Dodgers.
This NFL fan believes R. Kelly got off lightly and also believes the quarterback will get a similar punishment from the NFL.
PFT Commenter from Barstool Sports appears to be calling for stiffer punishment for Daniel Snyder. That way, the NFL can punish Watson more severely, since owners are required to be punished more severely than players.
This Vikings follower believes simply punishing the quarterback isn't enough. He calls for the Texans to feel some retribution as well.
This Steelers supporter claims that this case proves the NFL doesn't "care about women at all."
This Steelers follower is attempting to pressure the league into believing that everyone expects a full-year punishment.
This Broncos fan believes the quarterback and Texans both deserve punishment. The quarterback deserves punishment for his actions while the Texans deserve reprecussions for covering it up.
Deshaun Watson's new contract
Until this year, Deshaun Watson was playing on a rookie contract. His new deal with Cleveland is valued at $230 million and is fully guaranteed, according to Spotrac. Meaning, no matter how he plays or how little he plays, he still gets the full contract.
If the quarterback gets suspended for the entire 2022 season, he only loses about $1 million in pay. The deal runs through 2026 and at the end of the deal, the quarterback will be 32 years old. The deal is one of the core reasons the Cleveland Browns have been under so much heat this offseason.
Basically, the team inked the deal knowing they may not get to use the quarterback this season. As such, in an effort to win the bidding war for him, they offered him the guarantees. Will the Browns get the final laugh if and when he eventually returns to the field? Or will this go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history?