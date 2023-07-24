Quarterback Deshaun Watson is preparing for his first full season with the Cleveland Browns. He was suspended last year for 11 games after the NFL investigated him due to allegations of sexual assault by over 20 massage therapists.

The quarterback denied the allegations and was not indicted on criminal charges by two grand juries, but the NFL suspended him and slapped a $5 million fine on him for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He was also mandated to attend counseling and treatment. However, his recent comments have some fans questioning his remorse on the matter.

As training camp for the Browns opened this week, Watson spoke with the media. Amid his media availability, he spoke about the suspension he served last season.

Watson said that he blames the media for creating a narrative about him. He said that everyone's opinion of him was caused by what the media said about him over the last few years.

Fans on Reddit were quick to compare the Browns quarterback to O.J. Simpson. The latter was shockingly acquitted of his ex-wife's murder and then placed the blame on others. It also appeared to those who heard Watson's comments that the counseling he attended may not have been beneficial.

Deshaun Watson says he shared his story with teammates

While speaking to the media this week, Deshaun Watson also gave some insight into his chemistry with his teammates. He said that he shared his personal story with his Browns team. He said that he was able to tell them more about who he is as a person, hoping to share more than what he feels others already believe about him:

“The feedback has been great. A lot of guys have been coming up to me and telling me ‘thank you’ and ‘appreciate the story’ and just really how real it was and how impactful it was for them to hear."

Roberto Shenanigans @Rob_Shenanigans pic.twitter.com/Pk1TX7omI4 Deshaun Watson talks about how he was finally able to share his 'story' of a tough upbringing w/ his teammates. "Things that people don't get to hear about, especially last year, it's been the media directing and narrating something else, it's been overshadowed." #Browns

The quarterback said that he believes once he shares the story of his childhood and upbringing, others will have a better understanding of who he is:

"A lot of people knew of me. A lot of people heard different things, a lot of people, especially last year, heard different things. A lot of people watched me through college because we have a young team, but they didn’t know my history—history of where I grew up.”

Regardless of what he or his teammates think of him, discussions within the NFL fanbase still suggest that Watson isn't a beloved figure among lovers of the sport due to the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

