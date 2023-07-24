Deshaun Watson vs NFL media: Browns QB takes aim over sexual misconduct lawsuit

Deshaun Watson found himself in the headlines when the first of many lawsuits were filed back in March 2021. Since then, over two dozen lawsuits were filed against the quarterback over claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The lawsuits asserted that took place during massage therapy appointments. This all took place when Watson was a member of the Texans and carried over when traded to the Browns last March.

Watson recently spoke on the media's role pertaining to the lawsuits, sharing the story of his mother's battle with cancer:

“I didn’t think of the NFL. I didn’t know I was going to make it out of high school. My mom being sick and having tongue cancer and not being able to eat solid food ever again.

"Again, not having a father figure in my life — ever. Probably 27 years only seeing four times and different stuff like that are things that people don’t really get to hear about."

Deshaun Watson added:

“Especially last year’s been the media directing and narrating something else. You know it’s been kind of overshadowed. So I had an opportunity to tell that story in front of those guys and look my teammates in their eyes and to be able to touch them and let them know why I am who I am is definitely powerful.”

The league eventually suspended the Cleveland Browns quarterback for 11 games and was fined $5 million for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

He started six games for the Browns last season, throwing for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Cleveland gave the three-time Pro Bowler a five-year, $230 million deal that's fully guaranteed that will see him making $46 million in 2023 up until 2026.

Tough games punctuate a friendly schedule for Deshaun Watson and the Browns in 2023

Deshaun Watson and Cleveland will open the season against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals and will see them again in their regular season finale. They face another AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in Weeks 4 and 10.

Outside the AFC North, Watson and the Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers and travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks.

The Browns have one of the friendlier schedules in the NFL this season as it's the seventh easiest overall. Deshaun Watson is looking to lead the franchise back to playoffs this season, and time will tell if the 27-year-old can do it.

