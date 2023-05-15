The Cincinnati Bengals have quickly emerged as an annual powerhouse since Joe Burrow took over as their starting quarterback. They have appeared in the AFC Conference Championship game in each of the last two seasons, earning a trip to the Super Bowl in one of them. They are returning most of their key starters for the 2023 NFL season and justifiably have enormous expectations.

The Bengals will have their sights set on getting over the hump this year and potentially winning their first Super Bowl ring. They will have a relatively challenging road to get there as the 2023 NFL schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2023

The Bengals' 2023 NFL schedule features several matchups against many of the top contenders in the NFL this year. Here's how it looks for them.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 10 Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m ET CBS 2 Sep 17 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m ET CBS 3 Sep 25 Los Angeles Rams 8:15 p.m ET ESPN 4 Oct 1 Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m ET FOX 5 Oct 8 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m ET FOX 6 Oct 15 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 p.m ET CBS 7 BYE WEEK 8 Oct 29 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 9 Nov 5 Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m ET NBC 10 Nov 12 Houston Texans 1:00 p.m ET CBS 11 Nov 16 Baltimore Ravens 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 12 Nov 26 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m ET CBS 13 Dec 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 p.m ET ESPN 14 Dec 10 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m ET CBS 15 Dec 16/17 Minnesota Vikings TBD 16 Dec 23 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:30 PM ET NBC 17 Dec 31 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET CBS 18 Jan 6/7 Cleveland Browns TBD

Cincinnati Bengals 2023: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Win, 27-23

The Cleveland Browns will enter the 2023 NFL season with high expectations in their second season with Deshaun Watson. While the Browns may compete for a spot in the NFL Playoffs, the Bengals are more likely to open their year with a victory.

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Win, 24-20

The Baltimore Ravens signed Lamar Jackson to a massive contract extension during the 2023 NFL offseason. They proceeded to surround him with additional weapons, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. While they expect to challenge the Bengals for the AFC North division title, the defending champs should come out on top.

Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Win, 27-16

This game features a rematch of Super Bowl LVI from two seasons ago. While the Rams came out on top in that one, they went on to become one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last year. The Bengals appear to be the superior team now and will seek revenge.

Week 4: Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

Win, 24-13

The Tennessee Titans have been trending in the wrong direction recently, including missing out on the NFL Playoffs last year. This has sparked rumors that they could be looking to enter a rebuild by trading away Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. The stability and consistency of the Bengals should prevail here.

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals

Win, 27-13

It's unclear if Kyler Murray will be available to play in this game as he's expected to miss at least the start of the 2023 NFL season as he recovers from a major ACL injury. While the game will likely be much more competitive if he's back, the Bengals should come out on top either way.

Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Win, 24-23

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season, mostly credited to a breakout year by veteran Geno Smith. They unexpectedly made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs and hope to return again this year. The Bengals still take care of their business at home in this one, entering their bye week with an undefeated record.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers

Loss, 27-23

In a potential preview of Super Bowl LVIII, the Bengals come out of their bye week to face off against the San Francisco 49ers. This is one of their most difficult games of the year, and they will be on the road for it. The Bengals will suffer their first loss of the season here.

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills

Loss 34-27

The Buffalo Bills, like the Bengals, have emerged as an annual powerhouse team. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are likely to face off in many important matchups over the next several years as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. While Burrow got the better of Allen in the playoffs last year, the Bills will look to get their revenge.

Week 10: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans

Win, 27-10

The Houston Texans added major building blocks for their future during the offseason, including head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback CJ Stroud. They are still unlikely to present a challenge to the Bengals while they go through their rebuild.

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Loss 20-17

The Ravens and Bengals both believe they will not only make it to the playoffs this year but will do so as AFC North division champions. The most likely outcome of their season series will be to split the games with one win each.

Week 12: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Win, 27-17

The Pittsburgh Steelers are extremely optimistic about their future following a promising rookie season by quarterback Kenny Pickett. They continued building around him during the 2023 NFL offseason but don't appear to have quite enough to take down the Bengals just yet.

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Loss, 30-24

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an incredible leap forward during the 2022 NFL season. After finishing in last place in the entire NFL the year before, they made it to the playoffs last season and advanced to the second round. Trevor Lawrence will enter his second year with head coach Doug Pederson, making the Jaguras serious sleepers in the loaded AFC. They will prove it here against the Bengals.

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts

Win, 24-13

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson during the 2023 NFL Draft to potentially serve as the future of their franchise. While he's one of the most exciting prospects in the entire league, his raw skillset apparently needs time to fully develop. The Bengals shouldn't have much trouble in this game.

Week 15: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings

Win, 34-31

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the best offenses in the entire NFL. It helped them earn the NFC North division title last year, and they are favored to do so again in 2023. The Bengals also feature a high-powered offense as defending divisional champions and can win a potential shootout at home. Former LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson will be looking to show off.

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Win, 20-17

The Bengals will be looking for a two-game sweep of the Steelers in their divisional rivalry. This will go a long way in their pursuit of winning the AFC North crown once again in 2023.

Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

Loss, 27-24

The Bengals have faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in each of the last two consecutive AFC Championship games, with each team coming out victorious once. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have been developing what appears to be an epic rivalry on the football field for many years to come. The Chiefs have the advantage in this one at Arrowhead Stadium in one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire 2023 NFL season.

Week 18: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Win, 23-20

The Bengals are aiming for the best record in the AFC this season, which comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs and a home-field advantage. They will need every victory possible, so sweeping the Browns will help them get closer to their goals. This also helps them finish with a potential 5-1 divisional record.

Final Record: 12-5

