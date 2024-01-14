Deshaun Watson catches strays after C. J. Stroud impresses in playoff debut vs Browns: "This game proves how useless he is"

Deshaun Watson has taken more than a few shots over the last several years, and the criticism continues to pour in for the quarterback. Watson didn't play in Saturday's Wild Card showdown, but that didn't stop fans from calling him out as CJ Stroud netted his first playoff victory. Here's a look at some of the posts made about the quarterback that came during the Browns-Texans playoff game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CJ Stroud ascends to Texans heights unseen by Deshaun Watson

CJ Stroud at Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Before CJ Stroud's inaugural season, no Texans quarterback had thrown for at least three touchdown passes. This franchise record fell in the first half of Stroud's first playoff game. In the first half alone, Stroud completed 11 of 16 passes for 236 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Many quarterbacks would call that just about a complete stat line for a perfect game. Stroud got it done in the first half. The domination didn't end there. The Texans continued to pressure quarterback Joe Flacco into multiple pick-sixes to balloon the Texans deep into the 40s on the scoreboard.

The resulting win moves the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round of the playoffs, three games from a Super Bowl win. With just one game down, any number of opponents can slide ahead of the red-hot Texans. One thing is for sure: Stroud has put the NFL on notice.

The Texans quarterback's performance sent the Browns packing, who will be hoping for an improved Deshaun Watson to lead the team back to at least the Wild Card round of the playoffs one year from now.

However, it would be the first time Watson will have played at this time of year since 2019. Even if one looks for his Week 18 or Week 17 start, they'd have to go as far back as the 2020-2021 season. If one wants to simply look for Watson's last win in December, they'd have to go back to Week 16 of the 2019-2020 season in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers, of course, are the team that now have Baker Mayfield, who was shipped away to make room for Deshaun Watson. Mayfield now sits in the playoffs, looking for his first win since he was pushed out from the Cleveland Browns. Will Deshaun Watson get a redemption arc or will his struggles continue?