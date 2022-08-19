"I'll continue to stand on my innocence" - Deshaun Watson claims he only apologized because there were a lot of people triggered

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the Deshaun Watson matter and settled upon an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for the quarterback. He has also been sentenced to undergo mandatory evaluation and follow a treatment program.

The Cleveland Browns released a statement on his behalf after the outcome was released, which showcased him issuing an apology to those affected during the saga. Here is the statement:

However, the 26-year-old has actively denied the sexual assault allegations made against him from the beginning. He spoke to reporters after the statement was released and clarified that he still maintains his innocence and felt compelled to apologize only because "there were a lot of people triggered."

"Yeah, I'm moving I'm moving on with my career and my life. And I'll continue to stand on my innocence just because, you know, settlement and things like that happen doesn't mean that a person is as guilty for anything.

"I feel like person has the opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that. And we prove that on the legal side. And we just got to continue to push forward as an individual and as a person. "

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Deshaun Watson statement: Deshaun Watson statement: https://t.co/n54aGsYRiy Deahaun Watson told reporters today in a press conference that he continues to “stand on my innocence. … I always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.” He said he apologized because “there were a lot of people triggered.” twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Deahaun Watson told reporters today in a press conference that he continues to “stand on my innocence. … I always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.” He said he apologized because “there were a lot of people triggered.” twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Watson will be eligible to return in Week 13 when the Browns go up against his former team, the Houston Texans. He is also scheduled to miss Cleveland's upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam expresses that Deshaun Watson "deserves a second chance"

#4 Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Haslam at training camp

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam attended a press conference after quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension was finalized. When asked by reporters regarding his thoughts on the situation, he stated:

“I think in this country and hopefully in the world, people deserve second chances. I really think that.”

He further defended the organization's decision to trade for Watson regardless of his actions.

“And I struggle a little bit — is he (Watson) never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself?"

He added:

"But we strongly believe — strongly believe — people deserve a second chance. We believe Deshaun Watson deserves a second chance.”

It is unclear whether the Browns will stick with Jacoby Brissett for the opening 10 games as rumors around the league suggest they might be willing to trade for veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the team tries to cope with such a tumultuous situation at the quarterback position.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht