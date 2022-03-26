"I wasn't raised that way" - Deshaun Watson denies sexual harassment accusations

The Cleveland Browns introduced newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in a press conference on Friday. The former Houston Texans star cleared his medical tests at the team's training facility before being unveiled to the media.

Watson was asked about the sexual assault and misconduct lawsuits filed against him during the press conference. The quarterback responded:

All I can say is again, I've never assaulted, I never disrespected and I never harassed any woman in my life. I wasn't raised that way. I would my mom and my Auntie's didn't raise me that way. But of course in my life that's not in my DNA."

Watson added:

"And as far as the details are, I've never done the things that they're alleging. I can't speak on that because there's an ongoing investigation, but you know, in the future, once everything is resolved, I would love to talk about it."

Deshaun Watson wants to clear his name.

Deshaun Watson's legal troubles were significantly reduced after a second grand jury declined to indict the quarterback on criminal charges. Earlier this month, another grand jury ruled that the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence to press criminal charges against the quarterback.

Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits and could still face a lengthy suspension if the NFL finds him guilty of violating the league's personal conduct policy. On the legal front, Watson has no desire to settle the lawsuits and intends to fight them to clear his name. He said:

"(Settling the lawsuits is) not my intent. My intent is to continue to clear my name as much as possible and that’s what I’m focused on.”

A massive acquisition for the Cleveland Browns

While it remains to be seen whether Watson will be allowed to suit up in 2022, the quarterback is still a massive acquisition for the Cleveland Browns.

The team ended their 18-year wait for a playoff appearance and their 26-year wait for a playoff win in 2020. The franchise had hoped that the 2020 season would act as a springboard for the team, but instead, they took a step back in 2021 and finished with a losing record.

That prompted the Browns to move on from former number one overall pick Baker Mayfield to land Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million extension with the team, the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Trade compensation still to be finalized with the Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns , sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans , but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

With Deshaun Watson at the helm, the Browns will be aiming to become an AFC powerhouse and end their wait for a Super Bowl appearance.

