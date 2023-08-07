Deshaun Watson dominating in Browns training camp ahead of preseason games: Report

The grind of training camp is well and truly being felt, but for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he is in the midseason groove. As camp continues, ideally, players are getting a grip on the offensive scheme, and it appears Watson is doing just that.

With the Browns having already won the Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets, attention is now focused on the next game.

It's unclear if Watson will take part in any preseason games, but based on what is being heard from Browns training camp, he won't have to.

Deshaun Watson throwing dimes at Browns training camp

Watson is getting used to the offense.

According to Nick Karns, a Browns reporter, Watson was lethal in the red zone during a portion of training camp.

"Make that 6 TDs in 8 attempts 🔥."

While fans may say, "It's only training camp," fans would much rather have this type of play instead of the opposite. Nevertheless, Deshaun Watson is dealing in red zone drills. Perhaps, that will translate to the regular season.

Bounce-back year for Deshaun Watson incoming?

Deshaun Watson

Watson's off-field incidents overshadowed how good he was for the Houston Texans. Given that he spent a large portion of his career (nearly two years) on the sidelines, naturally, it is going to take time to get his groove back.

Let's not forget that Watson made three consecutive Pro Bowls, and in that time, he had a record of 25-22 (two 10-win seasons) and threw for 12,840 yards, 85 touchdowns and just 28 interceptions.

While he played six games last season (going 3-3), that was largely used to simply get his feet underneath him again.

But now, with a full offseason program behind him and the time to learn the offense properly, many are bullish on what the Browns can do this season with Deshaun Watson leading the charge. So much so that some think they can challenge the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North.

While that might be a little too far, expectations are certainly higher for Watson and the Browns in 2023.