Deshaun Watson drops 4-word comment as wife Jilly Anais puts together designer monochromatic look in latest GRWM video

By Prasen
Modified Oct 25, 2025 19:38 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty
Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, got married this year on July 3 to his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais. The intimate wedding ceremony of the couple took place in Miami. On Friday, the Browns' QB wife, Jilly Anais, shared a “Get Ready With Me” reel on Instagram with her 2.4 million followers.

“Get dressed with muahhhh! #grwm,” Anais wrote in the caption as she walked followers through her cosy, rainy-day monochromatic outfit.

In the video, Anais greeted her followers and said,

“Good morning, good evening, wherever you're at. Hi, it's raining here. Well, it was, it just stopped, but it's actively raining on and off, off and on, you know. I'm going to lunch with a girlfriend. Yeah, get dressed with me. My outfit is super chill, super not a big deal. Well, everything I do is a big deal.”
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Deshaun Watson dropped 4-word reactions in the comment for his wife:

“Pop yo shit Wifey!!! 🔥🔥💛🤞🏾.”
Anais also replied to Deshaun’s comment and wrote, “Hey hubby 🤭🤭🤭🤭.”

As the video continued, Anais styled her outfit with a fitted burgundy fur coat over sleek, high-waisted leggings and a matching crop top, accessorized with diamond studs, rings, and her wedding-day gift watch, along with heels and a beige-colored bag.

Jilly Anais spends cozy Saturday night with Deshaun Watson

Watson’s wife spent her cozy Saturday night on Instagram, enjoying a no-plan evening, cooking chicken alfredo, and making popcorn for the Cleveland Browns quarterback while relaxing and watching college football.

“It's not often that we have a Saturday with absolutely no plans, so you better believe that I enjoyed every little minute of this Saturday evening. I quickly whipped up a chicken alfredo cheesy garlic bread,” Anais said in the video.
She also gave followers a peek into real life at home. “People think I live in the hills and walk around the house made up 25-8, and as dreamy as that sounds, I don’t. Trust and believe, I love a PJ moment, okay?” she joked.

After dinner, the couple headed to the movie room, saying a quick prayer before enjoying fresh popcorn. They relaxed together, watching college football and The Perfect Neighbour.

