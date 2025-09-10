Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly Anais shows off icy $92,000 Phatek Philippe in latest photoshoot

Quarterback Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly Anais recently gave a glimpse at a stunning designer watch she was wearing. Anais shared snapshots from a recent evening photo shoot in a post on Instagram. Jilly Anais posed for the photos wearing a dark yellow off the shoulder gown and sipped martinis in several photos. Amongst the jewelry she wore for the photo shoot, a Phatek Philippe watch stood out. &quot;Nightcap 🤏🏽🍸&quot;-Jilly Anais captioned the post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Phatek Philippe Rose Gold watch features a deep purple inset on the face of the watch as well as 46 diamonds surrounding the watch face. According to the Patek website, Jilly Anais' watch retails for an impressive $92,000.Jilly Anais showed support for Deshaun Watson as he works his way back to the fieldDeshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. The injury ended his season and he focused on a comeback in 2025. Those plans were derailed though when the quarterback suffered a setback in January 2025 when he reinjured the Achilles during his rehabilitation.The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been hard at work the last few months trying to get to the football field. Last week he shared photos of himself at the Browns practice facility getting his workout in. In the caption he spoke about staying 'committed' to getting to full strength. &quot;JUST STAY COMMITTED! .. 🙏🏾 MoreGLORY&quot;-Watson captioned the post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWatson's wife, Jilly Anais showed support for her husband and his efforts at a comeback, leaving a comment on his post. &quot;Bet on 4 💛🤞🏽&quot;-Jilly Anais commented on the quarterback's postWatson received support rom wife Jilly Anais as he works to get back to playing. (Photo via Deshaun Watson's Instagram)The Cleveland Browns signed Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco this offseason and drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to address their need at the position. Joe Flacco won the starting job out of training camp and made the start in Week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cleveland Browns dropped the first game of the season 17-16 to their AFC North and in-state rivals.