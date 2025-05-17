Deshaun Watson gushes over "baddest" fiancée Jilly Anais' chic looks for SI launch party in NYC

Deshaun Watson was awestruck by his fiancée Jilly Anais' glamorous look for the SI Swimsuit party. Anais attended the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel in New York in a red dress.

On Friday, she posted a few pictures and videos of the party on Instagram. Anais rocked a red high-slit dress and had her hair in multiple braids in a ponytail.

For accessories, she wore bracelets, rings and pencil heel maroon color sandals. Her look comprised a glass-shaped clutch. She carried a maroon color clutch embellished with beads in the shape of a glass.

Her fiancé, Deshaun Watson, reacted to Jilly's look:

"Baddest Walking!"

Deshaun Watson gushes over fiancée Jilly Anais' looks for SI launch party in NYC/@jillyanais

It was her second straight year at the Sports Illustrated. This offseason, Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson are preparing to walk down the aisle soon.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais offer rare glimpse of pre-wedding photoshoot

Watson is preparing for his wedding with the SI Swimsuit model soon. On Thursday, the couple shared a few pictures of their pre-wedding photoshoot on Instagram. Anais wrote in the caption:

"The Watsons… coming soon"

Deshaun Watson wore a white suit while his fiancée was in a short white bridal gown and a veil. They posed in a yellow Ferrari for the pictures.

Earlier this week, the pair took some time from their busy schedule and enjoyed a date night together. Anais posted a few pictures and videos of the outing on Instagram with the caption:

"My typa night"

For the date night, she wore an off-shoulder warm olive color dress, pairing it with white sandals and a white purse. She kept her hair in a ponytail and wore bracelets and rings to complete her look. In the post, she also shared a video of kissing Watson while enjoying their meal.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais announced their engagement in March. They shared a post in matching white outfits while making the announcement, and this NFL offseason, they are preparing to start a new chapter.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

