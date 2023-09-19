Deshaun Watson's night against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday started poorly with a pick-six in his very first throw, and fans had a go at him.

Playing against a top defense with T.J. Watt and Co. bearing down upon him, he got increasingly flustered in an eventual 26-22 loss for the Cleveland Browns. During the game, there were times when he let his frustrations betray himself.

In both instances, it ended up being self-defeating. In the first penalty Watson got for a facemask, he had scrambled from the pocket picking up some yardage. However, he grabbed Kwon Alexander by the facemask and pushed him over the sideline.

When the defender came at him and the referees tried separating them, he pushed an official away. He was lucky to only get a personal foul penalty and not get ejected.

The penalty wiped out significant gains in yards and stalled the drive. It happened again later in the game: he was running and grabbed Nick Herbig by the facemask. It was again a third-and-long situation, and the penalty effectively ended the drive.

NFL fans were not happy about his continuous unsportsmanlike conduct and let it be known on social media.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let it be known how they felt about Watson's antics. Some compared him not being able to place his hands at the right place to his own struggles against multiple credible sexual misconduct allegations.

One tweeted:

"Watson doing illegal things with his hands again."

Here are some of the best responses.

Tough night for Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson in loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite having a littany of accusations against him, the Browns chose to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, as they were desperate.

The quarterback position has been an Achilles heel for them since they reformed in 1999. They were hoping that by overlooking concerns about Watson's personal behavior, they would be able to revitalize the franchise.

However, he did not have good game against the Steelers. Deshaun Watson threw an early interception that was returned for a touchdown by Alex Highsmith. Late in the game, he fumbled the ball after being hit by the same defender. T.J. Watt gladly scooped the ball up and ran in for his first career defensive touchdown.

Deshaun Watson was supposed to be an improvement over Baker Mayfield, but after the defeat on Sundy, the Cleveland Browns need to go back to 1993 when they last had a 2-0 start to the season. Bill Belichick was the coach then, just to put their travails in perspective.