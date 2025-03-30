On Sunday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson made his brother Detrick feel extra special with a grand gift. Over the weekend, Detrick shared on Instagram that Watson had given him a luxury Rolex watch worth $11,146. It was Watson’s way of asking Detrick to be his best man at his upcoming wedding to Jilly Anais.

Detrick posted pictures of the silver Rolex with a blue dial, placed in a white box with a green tag beside it.

In another post, he wrote, "Lil bro asked me to be his best man" tagging Watson.

Alongside, Detrick used the hashtag "MBK."

Deshaun Watson gifts brother Detrick $11,146 Rolex watch to become Browns QB's "best man" at wedding with Jilly Anais (Source: Via IG @deshaunwatson [email protected])

Watson later reshared the post on his Instagram Story.

Watson and Anais, who have been together since 2019, got engaged on March 16, 2025. Watson proposed with a stunning $2.5 million ring featuring over 20 carats of diamonds. Anais shared the news online, writing:

"Mrs. Watson loading..."

Watson added "MORE GLORY" with a prayer emoji in the comments section.

Deshaun Watson's fiancée has pulled off a similar move for her brother

On Sunday, Jilly Anais gifted her brother, Jules, a Rolex watch worth $11,146 after he agreed to be her "man of honor."

Jules shared a picture of the silver-dial Rolex on Instagram and wrote:

"My sis stepped different asking me to be her Man of Honor. 4Ever with you & I say that with honor!"

Jilly reposted it and captioned it:

"My man of honor 🙆🏽‍♀️ Can't wait to have you stand by my side at my wedding ❤️."

Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais gifts brother Jules $11,146 Rolex after he accepts 'man of honor' role at her wedding (Source: Via IG/ @julesmoorofficial)

The gesture was similar to what Watson did for his brother, Detrick.

All this comes amid Deshaun Watson’s uncertain future in the NFL due to injuries and struggles on the field. His time with the Cleveland Browns has been challenging, and a serious Achilles heel injury in late 2024 may keep him out for the entire 2025 season. This has led to doubts about whether he will remain the team’s starting quarterback long-term.

