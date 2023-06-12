Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend had the time of their lives when they attended the Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jilly Anais and her star NFL quarterback boyfriend headed to Istanbul to enjoy the final match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. Manchester City won the title for the first time in a dazzling manner, even though their win did not come without pain.

The night was a luxurious one for Watson and his girlfriend, as she uploaded a TikTok video to her official account. In the video, the former cheerleader showed the couple boarding an airplane and enjoying a variety of delicious delicacies.

Anais also recorded herself showing off the Turkish Lira and gave a tour of the hotel room in which she stayed. The couple then made their way to the stadium after having drinks in the car.

At the end of the video, she showed the members of Manchester City hoisting the trophy while thousands of fans cheered for the winners.

Deshaun Watson and his Miss Teen Houston GF spent a perfect date

The notorious quarterback of the Cleveland Browns has been enjoying quality time with his girlfriend. The 27-year-old was recently seen on a date with Anais at Cedar Point in Cleveland, Ohio. They enjoyed park rides and ended the day by attending a baseball game.

The Instagram model gave a sneak peek into their day by uploading a mini clip of their date on TikTok and captioning it, "Date day."

Deshaun Watson and Anais started seeing each other in 2019 and have been together despite him facing sexual misconduct allegations from 24 women.

As Deshaun Watson prepares for his football return after settling with 23 out of 24 women, his girlfriend posted a video of them dancing that delivered a powerful message. Even though Watson faced grave criticism from the league and fans, Anais has been the one to support him throughout his hardships. She was also pictured with the Browns' signal caller on several occasions.

The actor, performer, and pageant queen moved to Los Angeles from Houston after getting crowned Miss Teen Houston in 2011. She pursued her modeling career in Los Angeles and was signed by esteemed modeling agencies like Icon Media Direct, IMG Models, and Otto Models.

Along with working her magic in front of a camera, she also has natural acting talent, which she showcased in movies like Scooby-Doo is Back and the 2018 drama film God Send.

