Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais head for beach date in swanky $776,000 Mercedes G Wagon

Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend Jilly Anais are enjoying their downtime from the NFL by spending some time at the beach. Anais recently shared a short video on her Instagram account of herself and Watson getting their dogs ready for a trip to the beach to catch the sunset.

In the video that was shot by a drone, the couple is seen getting into Watson's custom Mercedes G Wagon. Their dogs Kiwi and 6ix sat on the backseat on a Cleveland Browns blanket that was draped on the seat.

The Mercedes G Wagon was customized with lime green seats in the front and back. According to Motor 1, Watson's custom Mercedes G Wagon costs about $776,000. The video then shows the couple pull up to the beach parking lot and get their feet in the sand just in time to watch a beautiful west coast sunset.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson enjoyed an offseason trip to Italy

The 2023 NFL Season wasn't what Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson may have anticipated. The 28-year-old was set to play his first full season with the Browns but a shoulder injury ended his year early after undergoing surgery.

The Browns quarterback is now rehabbing his shoulder ahead of the 2024 NFL season and is enjoying the offseason with girlfriend Jilly Anais. The couple took an international trip to Italy in February. Both Watson and Anais posted photos of their trip on their social media accounts.

During their trip, they made a stop in Rome, and had a once-in-a-lifetime experience driving a custom Ferrari. Watson drove the $350,000 Ferrari 296GTB sports car around Rome including near the iconic Colosseum.

The couple drove the Ferrari in style as Jilly Anais opted for jeans, a black Chanel vest which was lined with fur, black boots and sunglasses. The Cleveland Browns quarterback wore black sweat pants that he paired with a white sweater and a white Chanel beanie. He completed the look with black and white sneakers.

The couple also enjoyed a lunch date near the Colosseum and some afternoon tea. Overall, Anais and Watson seemed to enjoy their trip to Europe while enjoying time away from the gridiron.