IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais cruise through Italy in a $350,000 Ferrari 296 GTB

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais are currently in Italy enjoying the offseason, and they recently showed off an unusual choice for a rental car.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback's girlfriend posted on Instagram a series of photos of themselves touring Rome, and more specifically, the area around the Colosseum in a $350,000 Ferrari 296 GTB sports car.

Watson wore a white sweater and beanie, black sweatpants, and white and black shoes, while Anais wore a black jacket with white fur linings, blue jeans, and black boots. She had worn a red dress in an earlier post.

What offensive roster changes could come to Deshaun Watson's Browns?

As it stands, the Deshaun Watson era is entering a critical phase.

With the Cleveland Browns having entered the playoffs for just the second time in the Kevin Stefanski-Andrew Berry era, they have major questions regarding their roster. Their starting quarterback prepares to return from a season-ending shoulder injury and play all 17 games for the first time since joining via trade in 2022.

On Thursday, Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald published his offseason primer for the team. According to him, they can only hope that their main man manages to remain healthy.

"Cleveland is in a fascinating spot right now because if Watson can just start living up to his contract, the team has real Super Bowl potential. Even though it lost in the first round of the playoffs, the Browns return a defense with a ton of talent and will have a chance to retool the offense," McDonald said.

Retooling the offense starts with finding a quality backup, especially with Joe Flacco entering free agency. Tony Grossi recently pitched the Browns making a maneuver for Mitch Trubisky, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers more than a week ago. However, Full Press Coverage's James Mastrucci opposes it, saying that the former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler has proven incapable of being serviceable on the field:

"Even though (he) would not be battling Deshaun Watson for playing time, it is still a bad match... The Browns need to understand how important the backup quarterback position is to them in their current state. They cannot afford another season with a subpar backup option in the event Watson is injured again."

Next, Deshaun Watson needs a reconstituted offensive core around him. Kareem Hunt will be a free agent soon, while Nick Chubb is coming off a significant knee injury and has been mentioned as a possible cut. However, losing both of them will deprive Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of quality depth behind Jerome Ford.

Speaking of possible cuts, multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end Jordan Akins have been floated around. While the former is rather surprising, given his career-high 1,250 yards, the latter (as well as Harrison Bryant) has been surpassed in the depth chart by recent Pro Bowler David Njoku.

The Browns would also be wise to invest further in the offensive line, with starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin coming off major injuries.