Deshaun Watson hits new stage of rehab as reports swirl of potential second suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games in the 2022 NFL season after being accused of sexual misconduct. The allegations were made by massage therapists and the alleged incidents occurred while he was playing with the Houston Texans.

Watson played in 2023 but a shoulder injury shortened his season. However, his status moving forward is in question. Watson's shoulder rehabilitation is going well but the NFL could still suspend him yet again as more cases against him are set to go to trial in the coming months.

Mike Florio wrote on Pro Football Talk that if more evidence becomes clear, the NFL could take action against the quarterback.

“Absent a settlement or dismissal, the remaining claims against Watson will go to trial at some point.

Although he has been suspended 11 games by the NFL for the allegations, the league has not completely ruled out the possibility of further punishment, given the evidence that could emerge in the remaining cases and/or eventual verdicts," Mike Florio said.

According to USA Today, 26 women had cases against Deshaun Watson and he settled with all but two of the women.

Deshaun Watson's shoulder recovering well

In Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a fracture of his shoulder socket. Within a few days after the injury, Watson underwent surgery and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Although a possible suspension may be looming, Watson is continuing to move forward with his rehabilitation. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently reported that the Browns quarterback is scheduled to begin his throwing program in March.

He was cleared to resume his off-season weightlifting regimen, which he had been undertaking at UCLA. Watson's medical team is in Los Angeles, so he is spending the offseason with them as he recovers from injury.