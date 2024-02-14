Kyle Shanahan's getting another taste of the NFL's dark underbelly in the wake of another lost Super Bowl. He had a path to victory, but elected against it to preserve his own job. At least, that's what Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio claimed on Wednesday's show. Here's how he put it:

"Kyle Shanahan would rather deal with annoying headlines from me than deal with having to worry about someone from that analytics group trying to stick a knife into his back in dealing directly with ownership. That's it in a nutshell. That's why he went with the plan."

He continued, explaining what the executives were doing as Shanahan was in the trenches on the sideline:

"Everybody else is huddled up in the suite and they're whispering, 'Oh, we should have done this. Oh, we should have done that.' And that whispering can continue and it can spread and it can grow and the next thing you know, the head coach is no longer the head coach of the team. [00:19:00]"

The claim came in a larger discussion about the role that analytics played in the 49ers' downfall. Florio claimed that executives used analytics to call out their coaching staff on decisions that they otherwise would have no ability to second guess.

How many times has Kyle Shanahan finished with a winning record with the 49ers?

Kyle Shanahan at NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers ended the year with a loss, but the head coach did net a massive victory this year. After a slow start to his head coaching career, he now has more winning seasons than losing seasons. In 2017, his first season ended with a 6-10 record. In 2018, his second season ended with a 4-12 record.

However, in 2019, he went 13-3 and went to the Super Bowl to face Patrick Mahomes. That breakthrough year was followed by a 6–10 performance. After four seasons with the team, Shanahan had losing seasons three times in four years.

However, since his last losing season in 2020, Shanahan has now ripped off three straight winning seasons, tipping the scales back in his favor.

As a head coach, Kyle Shanahan is now 64-51 in 115 games of action and riding as high in the regular season and early playoff rounds as anyone since the revelation of Brock Purdy.

Of course, many would be quick to blame Jimmy Garoppolo's injuries as the biggest culprit in Shanahan's slow start. Now, however, one can argue that those downtrodden seasons are left in the past as a smaller piece of the story instead of the entire one.

