"Deshaun Watson is the Homelander of the NFL" - Fans refuse to let up on Browns QB's slander

Deshaun Watson was accused by a multitude of women of sexual assault and the NFL, along with Judge Sue L. Robinson, believe that he is guilty of that. At one point, the quarterback had 32 allegations against him. Many were calling for him to be ousted by the league and they reportedly wanted him suspended for at least a year.

The initial six-game suspension was appealed and extended to 11 games, which still doesn't seem to fit the crime. Watson, essentially, was able to do what he wanted and face less punishment.

Even after all of that, the quarterback still has loyal fans, some of whom have taken their loyalty to a frankly disappointing level.

NFL fans have reacted to this in shock, with one calling Watson the "Homelander of the NFL." In the hit television show The Boys, Homelander is more powerful than anyone and can do what he wants and get away with it. Furthermore, he never loses supporters no matter what he does.

This is essentially true of Watson, as the fans in the image prove. The quarterback, who hasn't played a regular season snap for the Browns, has devoted followers who don't seem to care what he does.

Tee Higgins Enjoyer @WilsonBengals69 @PapaMace69 The Cleveland Clowns are an embarrassment of a football team and fanbase. All these fans claiming “it not all of us 🥺🥺” fail to realize that there is something terribly wrong rooted deep in your fandom that accepts having a QB with a RapSheet as long as a grocery list @PapaMace69 The Cleveland Clowns are an embarrassment of a football team and fanbase. All these fans claiming “it not all of us 🥺🥺” fail to realize that there is something terribly wrong rooted deep in your fandom that accepts having a QB with a RapSheet as long as a grocery list

steelers bae 🪐 @neruaelle @PapaMace69 That boy is being raised by an adult that thinks this is okay. God help all the young ladies who encounter him. @PapaMace69 That boy is being raised by an adult that thinks this is okay. God help all the young ladies who encounter him.

Heather Doyle @heathermdoyle @PapaMace69 That’s an impressionable little boy, and to have his father include him in something like this, in public, and then put it on the internet makes my stomach turn. I can’t imagine what he’s hearing from this man at home. This is VILE. @PapaMace69 That’s an impressionable little boy, and to have his father include him in something like this, in public, and then put it on the internet makes my stomach turn. I can’t imagine what he’s hearing from this man at home. This is VILE.

Trav @wtraviso @PapaMace69 Ah yes, a father grooming his son to be a sex offender. Touching. @PapaMace69 Ah yes, a father grooming his son to be a sex offender. Touching.

EROCK @EROCK_Eagles



How did you get in with that sign?

What made you think that was appropriate?

Who let you have kids?

What’s with the baby calf tattoo?

Has your family disowned you yet?

Does this poor child know his dads a loser?

Again, who allowed you to procreate? @PapaMace69 I have so many questions…How did you get in with that sign?What made you think that was appropriate?Who let you have kids?What’s with the baby calf tattoo?Has your family disowned you yet?Does this poor child know his dads a loser?Again, who allowed you to procreate? @PapaMace69 I have so many questions…How did you get in with that sign?What made you think that was appropriate?Who let you have kids? What’s with the baby calf tattoo?Has your family disowned you yet?Does this poor child know his dads a loser? Again, who allowed you to procreate?

James Hagan @pc2005 @PapaMace69 Congrats to Cleveland fanbase for passing buffalo, Miami and philly as my least favorite nfl fanbase @PapaMace69 Congrats to Cleveland fanbase for passing buffalo, Miami and philly as my least favorite nfl fanbase

Twitter users were able to find the account of the man in the photo and it has resulted in him deleting his account. It's unclear what might have been said to him, but he is not interested in seeing the brutal commentary being directed at him online.

How did Deshaun Watson only get 11 games?

Despite the fact that Sue L. Robinson called the former Houston Texan's behavior predatory and ensured that he could not receive massage therapy from anywhere but an NFL approved location, she set his suspension at a lowly six games.

The NFL did not like that, so they appealed, but getting a suspension that was significantly longer was a long shot. The precedent was set by the six-game ban, so anything more than that would be seen as a win for the NFL.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

As such, a full year or longer was always unlikely. The appeal resulted in a near doubling of the suspension and a $5 million fine. It's not the punishment the NFL wanted, but it is a lot closer to being fair than the initial suspension was.

Watson will return to play when the Browns visit the Texans in Week 12.

