WATCH: Deshaun Watson blasted by NFL fans after getting picked by John Johnson III in practice

Deshaun Watson is all over the news these days and for all the wrong reasons. Aside from his 23rd lawsuit alleging sexua misconduct, a video emerged of a poor throw while training with his new franchise, the Cleveland Browns. The pass was picked off by safety John Johnson III.

Camryn Justice @camijustice John Johnson III picks Deshaun Watson at #Browns practice today. Defense goes wild. John Johnson III picks Deshaun Watson at #Browns practice today. Defense goes wild. https://t.co/432D0IMdXz

True to form, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the clip.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan commented that if the Cleveland quarterback pump fakes twice, you'll have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt in your grill and that the quarterback will be on the ground:

Trent Land @TrentLand5 @camijustice News flash for DW23: Pump fake twice and you’ll have DPOY in your grill and you’ll be on the ground @camijustice News flash for DW23: Pump fake twice and you’ll have DPOY in your grill and you’ll be on the ground https://t.co/biasqHxRNh

This Browns fan posted "Deshaun Mayfield," referencing Cleveland's unwanted quarterback Baker Mayfield:

Story continues below ad

Another Browns fan said that the quarterback had happy feet, just like everyone claimed Mayfield had. The fan went on to say that it's funny how everyone is making excuses for Watson:

Bryce @BryceFranken12 @camijustice Happy feet… Like everyone claims Baker had… Funny how everyone is making excuses for him, though. @camijustice Happy feet… Like everyone claims Baker had… Funny how everyone is making excuses for him, though.

A Houston Texans fan commented that the Browns quarterback is still making rookie mistakes:

Story continues below ad

Here, a fan says that it's the justice system intercepting his career:

Rockhammer91 @rockhammer91 @camijustice That is the justice system intercepting his career @camijustice That is the justice system intercepting his career

A Miami sports fan tweeted that's exactly what the opposing lawyer is going to do to the quarterback by taking it back to the house:

Zuke DaVinci @ZukeNasty420 @camijustice That’s exactly what the aposing lawyer is going to do , to Watson. Take it back to the house….. @camijustice That’s exactly what the aposing lawyer is going to do , to Watson. Take it back to the house…..

Story continues below ad

This Houston sports fan said that the Browns quarterback won't be the same player, as he's ashamed of himself and will never have the same confidence:

KupNation @Guccikup @camijustice he won’t be the same player. he’s ashamed of himself and will never have the same confidence. @camijustice he won’t be the same player. he’s ashamed of himself and will never have the same confidence.

Another Texans fan said that it's a good thing he'll be getting plenty of practice reps this year:

Joey Bunz @moreno_knows @camijustice Good thing he’ll get plenty of practice reps this year @camijustice Good thing he’ll get plenty of practice reps this year

Story continues below ad

This Cleveland fan said that some people are acting like this isn't normal. It's only practice and that they'd be worried if the defense couldn't pick him off at least once:

Mikeadelic @mikead3lic @camijustice Y’all act like this isn’t normal lol it’s practice I would be really worried if our defense couldn’t pick him off at least once @camijustice Y’all act like this isn’t normal lol it’s practice I would be really worried if our defense couldn’t pick him off at least once

This Steelers fan said that the quarterback is tense and that a massage will fix that right up:

TDYoda @Tdmars404 @camijustice He just tense, a message will fix that right up @camijustice He just tense, a message will fix that right up

Story continues below ad

Deshaun Watson's legal situation

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

This offseason, Cleveland traded for the former Texans quarterback and gave him a five-year, $230 million-dollar guaranteed contract. The team sees him as the franchise's new starter, supplanting Mayfield. However, it remains uncertain how many games the signal-caller will play in the upcoming season.

More than two dozen lawsuits were filed against the quarterback last year, with 22 of them remaining active. A 23rd lawsuit, which was recently filed on behalf of plaintiff Nia Smith, came after a recent segment on HBO’s Real Sports.

Story continues below ad

Smith stated that she had three interactions with the 26-year-old between June and early September 2020. She claimed that his “behavior grew worse during every massage.”

We'll see if the league will discipline the quarterback as their investigation is winding down.

The Browns will be holding their breath when the NFL delivers their verdict, as they have built a team ready to win now. Their hopes of mounting a Super Bowl challenge are dependent on having Watson available for much of the season and without him they will struggle on the field.

Story continues below ad

After MLB player Trevor Bauer received a two-year ban for one accusation of sexual misconduct, the decision to go all-in on Watson now seems like an incredibly high-risk strategy.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the ever-evolving Deshaun Watson saga.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far