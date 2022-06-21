"He really finna play this year…" - NFL fans react to breaking development in Deshaun Watson lawsuits

A majority of the lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have reportedly been settled, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs in the lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, said that 20 of the 24 lawsuits had been settled.
NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback and the news surrounding the legal battle.
This fan declared that the quarterback was really going to play this year:
Gabb Goudy of FanDuel tweeted that the Cleveland signal-caller should've settled months ago:
Breezy, host of the Sports & Stilettos podcast, commented that it was no wonder why Watson needed the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract given to him by the Browns:
A fan sarcastically suggested that nothing screamed innocent like settlements:
This Browns fan tweeted that this was great news:
This fan had some choice words for the Cleveland signal-caller:
Hailee Murphy, a writer for Belly Up Sports, stated that now was the time to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield:
A Baltimore Ravens fan addressed the NFL, writing that the Watson saga would be an albatross (around the neck) for the organization as the whole sports world was looking at what integrity the league had:
Another fan chimed in, saying that the other lawsuits will get settled quickly, urging NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to shut up and get on with training camp:
One fan found it hard to imagine being excited about "some dude (who plays) for a team you root for" having only four sexual assault lawsuits pending against him:
Deshaun Watson and the settled lawsuits
Buzbee said in a statement that all but four of the lawsuits had reached a settlement and that the terms and amounts of those settlements were confidential:
“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”
In response, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said this development would have no bearing on the punishment for the Browns quarterback:
"Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.''
With this game-changing development, we'll see what transpires and how the league disciplines the 26-year-old quarterback.
