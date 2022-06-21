"He really finna play this year…" - NFL fans react to breaking development in Deshaun Watson lawsuits

A majority of the lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have reportedly been settled, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs in the lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, said that 20 of the 24 lawsuits had been settled.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback and the news surrounding the legal battle.

This fan declared that the quarterback was really going to play this year:

Gabb Goudy of FanDuel tweeted that the Cleveland signal-caller should've settled months ago:

gabb goudy @gabbgoudy if you’re gonna settle you should’ve done it months ago. damn if you’re gonna settle you should’ve done it months ago. damn

Breezy, host of the Sports & Stilettos podcast, commented that it was no wonder why Watson needed the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract given to him by the Browns:

Breezy🦅 @YourHost_Breezy no wonder Deshaun needed that contract to be guaranteed…. no wonder Deshaun needed that contract to be guaranteed….

A fan sarcastically suggested that nothing screamed innocent like settlements:

This Browns fan tweeted that this was great news:

This fan had some choice words for the Cleveland signal-caller:

Jessica Rowe💙💛 @JGRowe02 @usatodaysports So gross that this scum bag is still playing in the NFL. @usatodaysports So gross that this scum bag is still playing in the NFL.

Hailee Murphy, a writer for Belly Up Sports, stated that now was the time to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield:

that blonde from nashville,J.D.🤠 @thehaileemurphy NOW ITS TIME TO TRADE BAKER



@BROWNS NOW ITS TIME TO TRADE BAKER @BROWNS

A Baltimore Ravens fan addressed the NFL, writing that the Watson saga would be an albatross (around the neck) for the organization as the whole sports world was looking at what integrity the league had:

Another fan chimed in, saying that the other lawsuits will get settled quickly, urging NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to shut up and get on with training camp:

Michael Daly @Michael95494331 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman News: Deshaun Watson has settled all but 4 of the civil lawsuits against him, says attorney Tony Buzbee.



News: Deshaun Watson has settled all but 4 of the civil lawsuits against him, says attorney Tony Buzbee. https://t.co/KBwwl5Y5TP The others will get settled quickly. So Goodell, shut up and just get on with training camp etc. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… The others will get settled quickly. So Goodell, shut up and just get on with training camp etc. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

One fan found it hard to imagine being excited about "some dude (who plays) for a team you root for" having only four sexual assault lawsuits pending against him:

Andy @atk825 @ChubbyChub216 @Jake_Trotter Imagine being pumped that some dude for a team you root for only has 4 sexual assault lawsuits still pending. @ChubbyChub216 @Jake_Trotter Imagine being pumped that some dude for a team you root for only has 4 sexual assault lawsuits still pending.

Deshaun Watson and the settled lawsuits

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Buzbee said in a statement that all but four of the lawsuits had reached a settlement and that the terms and amounts of those settlements were confidential:

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

In response, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said this development would have no bearing on the punishment for the Browns quarterback:

"Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.''

With this game-changing development, we'll see what transpires and how the league disciplines the 26-year-old quarterback.

