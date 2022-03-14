Deshaun Watson trade inches closer with QB set to meet with Panthers and Saints over next 48 hours

Deshaun Watson was cleared of criminal charges on the basis of insufficient evidence. As such, his long-awaited meetings with potential suitors are quickly underway.

According to Adam Schefter, Watson will be meeting with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, among other teams, over the next two days.

With the Saints and Panthers already jumping on the Watson bandwagon, they appear to be showing the most interest. As such, their bidding budget could be the highest of any other team.

Deshaun Watson missed the 2021 NFL season, leading to questions as to whether he can return in the same form as he was in 2020.

In 2020, his team went 4-12, but the quarterback threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also posted a career-record 70.2 percent completion percentage and a career-high of 4823 yards.

Detractors will say that he went 4-12 and missed 2021, leaving the door open for regression heading into 2022. Advocates will say he had career-high numbers and the Texans organization was holding him back.

In their eyes, if the quarterback lands in a more stable situation, his team will greatly benefit from his addition. Which will prove to hold true in 2022?

Of course, both of these positions assume he plays a full season in 2022. However, some analysts are guarding against that possibility.

Will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

While the quarterback has been cleared by the United States government, he isn't completely out of the woods. According to NFL analyst Andrew Brandt, two similar situations show the NFL could still suspend the quarterback for 2022.

Ezekiel Elliott and Ben Roethlisberger both escaped criminal charges in their cases. However, both were penalized by the NFL. The NFL suspended both players for six games.

Elliott's case was in 2017, and Roethlisberger's case was resolved in 2012. Both cases occurred far apart in terms of time, but the NFL showed consistency in how they judged it.

NFL analysts expect a similar outcome in Watson's case. In other words, whichever team ultimately gets the quarterback could face a truncated 2022 season with him.

As such, just because a team gets the quarterback, does not mean the team will be explosively relevant in 2022. Of course, this move would not be done in a vacuum for 2022.

The team that gets the quarterback is hoping to be set at the position for the next decade or longer.

