"Aaron needs to win a Super Bowl" - NFL analyst explains how Aaron Rodgers can become football immortal

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is considered a front runner to repeat as the NFL MVP for the 2021 NFL season. The 38-year-old is seen as the reason that the Packers have been so dominant, and that was proven when he missed just one game due to COVID-19 earlier this season.

Of course, the 3-time NFL MVP has been the topic of many conversations on the daily media circuits, and this week was no different, even if the Packers are on a first-round bye week.

On Thursday morning's episode of Get Up, the topic of Aaron Rodgers' legacy and future Hall of Fame induction was brought up. The question was: Right now, with one Super Bowl title, has Rodgers done enough to create an NFL legacy?

Monday Night Football broadcaster Louis Riddick, who was on the show Thursday morning, said that he feels Rodgers needs one more Super Bowl win to officially cement his career into NFL history.

"Well, then he starts to be really talked about with the football immortals, so to speak. The guys who were great individual talents, to some degree obviously, but also had great team success. That's when you start getting put into Mount Rushmore category. Aaron needs to win, because you know, individually, he's already probably one of the greatest throwers ever. Maybe one of the top two, top three, but to win would then put him truly amongst the greatest of the great." -Louis Riddick on Aaron Rodgers' legacy

Will Aaron Rodgers win another NFL MVP?

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN If I had a vote:

MVP: GB QB Aaron Rodgers

Coach of the year: Titans’ Mike Vrabel

Off player: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Def player: DE Myles Garrett

Off rookie: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Def rookie: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

GM/Exec: Jerry Jones/Stephen

The Green Bay signal-caller seems to almost all but have the NFL MVP award in the bag, even with missing one game. With many people agreeing that he deserves the award because he is the reason that the Packers are the number one seed and one of the more dominant in the league, his place in NFL history is something that many analysts can't stop talking about.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



RT if Rodgers is MVP "With what Aaron Rodgers has done and the body of work he's compiled, he should win MVP and I'll be shocked if he doesn't." — @ShannonSharpe RT if Rodgers is MVP "With what Aaron Rodgers has done and the body of work he's compiled, he should win MVP and I'll be shocked if he doesn't." — @ShannonSharpeRT if Rodgers is MVP https://t.co/wJ1X6G6XGh

The 4-time passer rating leader (2011, 20212, 2020, 2021) has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl ten times in his career and has been named NFL MVP three times. The most recent was in the 2020 season.

He has led the Green Bay Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XLV and was named the Super Bowl MVP as well.

If he decides to retire after this year, the odds are in his favor that he will go down as one of the better NFL quarterbacks in history and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Louis Riddick and other analysts feel that he needs to, at least, win one more Super Bowl, while others feel, maybe, he needs more than one Super Bowl to really be seen as one of the best.

