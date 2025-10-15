  • home icon
“Deshaun Watson return; Browns HC Kevin opens up about $230,000,000 QB's rehab after season-ending injury”

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 15, 2025 16:31 GMT
Kevin Stefanski gave an update about Deshaun Watson’s recovery on Tuesday, emphasizing steady progress while declining to set a timetable for his return.

The Cleveland Browns coach highlighted that the quarterback remains focused on rehabilitation after undergoing his second Achilles procedure in less than two years.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot shared Stefanski's response on X on Wednesday.

"No update there. He's doing great in his rehab," Stefanski said.

Watson signed a five-year fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022. He has not played since tearing his Achilles tendon against the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 7 of the 2024 season. The Browns are 1-5 this campaign.

Watson remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the 2025 campaign. Under league policy, a team has nine weeks to designate a return window for players on that list. They must also activate them within 21 days once that window opens. Cleveland has yet to make that move, leaving Watson’s short-term future uncertain.

Adam Schefter casts doubt on Deshaun Watson’s 2025 return timeline

ESPN insider Adam Schefter offered his view of Deshaun Watson’s recovery on Monday. He reported that Watson is still roughly a month away from any football activity.

"He's a good month away from being cleared for any football activity. There has not been a conversation about whether he'll play again," Schefter said, via "The Pat McAfee Show."

If that timetable holds, Cleveland’s calendar would close before Watson becomes eligible for practice, effectively ending hopes of a late-season comeback. Reports this week suggested that the Browns could roll over Watson’s 2025 salary cap hit to 2026 to ease financial strain from his guaranteed contract.

Watson has only appeared in 19 games with Cleveland. He arrived from Houston in a 2022 trade that cost the franchise three first-round draft picks.

Dillon Gabriel continues to start under center after replacing veteran Joe Flacco in Week 5. Gabriel completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards with no touchdowns in Sunday’s 23-9 loss to Pittsburgh.

Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders remains the backup as the Browns evaluate their young quarterback room amid Watson’s ongoing recovery.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
