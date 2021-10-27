Deshaun Watson Trade News: Texans QB reveals the only one team he's willing to play for

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's name is in the news right now for many reasons. He's facing more than 20 civil lawsuits and multiple criminal lawsuits.

The lawsuit is due to sexual assault allegations that could land Watson jail time. The NFL has yet to suspend him or place him on the Commissioner's exempt list.

Watson is also in the news because he requested a trade from the Texans ahead of this season. Watson's contract includes a no-trade clause that lets him determine his fate.

On Wednesday, it was reported Watson was only going to waive his no-trade clause for one team.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins.

Deshaun Watson will only waive the no-trade clause for the Miami Dolphins

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Deshaun Watson is only interested in going to the Miami Dolphins. The Carolina Panthers are the other team that's been connected to a trade involving Watson.

The Panthers and Dolphins are both in dire need of a franchise quarterback. Sam Darnold has been inconsistent with the Panthers, which makes it hard to judge whether he's the right guy moving forward.

With star running back Christian McCaffrey missing four games, Darnold's production has dropped mightily.

The Dolphins haven't faired much better this season, as their record is an abysmal 1-6. Tua Tagovaiola was supposed to lead the Dolphins into the next stage of their rebuild.

But instead of progressing, the Dolphins have regressed across the board. And a lot of it has to do with Tagovaiola turning the ball over too much.

Watson would change the trajectory of the Dolphins' future from an on-the-field perspective. Watson had his best statistical season in 2020, throwing for 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Watson is a bonafide superstar who raises the ceiling of whatever team he's on.

Will Deshaun Watson be able to play if traded to the Dolphins?

Despite the legal messiness hanging over Watson's head, he's still eligible to play in the NFL as of now. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke down the situation at the NFL owners' meetings on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero From @gmfb : Roger Goodell reiterated Deshaun Watson isn’t going on the commissioner’s exempt list based on the NFL’s current information, even if he’s traded. The league’s investigation continues, but for now, Watson can play. @nflnetwork From @gmfb: Roger Goodell reiterated Deshaun Watson isn’t going on the commissioner’s exempt list based on the NFL’s current information, even if he’s traded. The league’s investigation continues, but for now, Watson can play. @nflnetwork https://t.co/bldI645FX9

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday they don't feel they have the necessary information to place him on the exempt list. Watson remains eligible to play as soon as he's traded.

Watson has decided to waive his no-trade clause for the Dolphins. The question now becomes whether the Dolphins are willing to take the risk of trading for him.

