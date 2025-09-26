  • home icon
  Deshaun Watson reviews wife Jilly Anais' cooking skills with 4-word reaction over her 'infamous stuffed chicken' recipe

Deshaun Watson reviews wife Jilly Anais' cooking skills with 4-word reaction over her 'infamous stuffed chicken' recipe

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 26, 2025 11:10 GMT
Deshaun Watson rates wife Jilly Anais
Deshaun Watson reviews wife Jilly Anais (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@jillyanais)

Deshaun Watson reacted to his wife Jilly Anais' cooking skills. The SI swimsuit model has started a new series on her Instagram account, and in the last few weeks, she has been sharing delicious food recipes with her fans.

On Thursday, Anais shared a video of her making stuffed chicken. She posted a short video of her recipe.

"My Infamous Stuffed Chicken 😋 #ChefJilly #StuffedChicken," she wrote.
Her husband reacted to her cooking skills in the comments section.

"🔥🔥🔥 need it again Wifey!" he wrote.
Deshaun Watson rates wife Jilly Anais' cooking skills/@jillyanais

Deshaun Watson's wife shared some more recipes on her Instagram handle earlier this month. She cooked chicken kebabs and then made lemon, honey, and garlic chicken cucumber sandwich. Earlier this week, she shared the recipe for the roasted corn steak spicy ranch salad.

Her husband also keeps updating fans with his life. In his recent TikTok video, the Cleveland Browns quarterback provided an update on his health. He has been sidelined due to an injury he encountered in October last year.

In his recent video, he teased his return in the caption.

"Working to master patience! Time will tell,” he wrote.

Deshaun Watson has been sidelined from the first four games of the season. However, he might return during midseason.

Deshaun Watson's wife celebrates his birthday in an Instagram post

Deshaun Watson celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this month, and his wife, Jilly Anais, shared a heartfelt post wishing him on his big day. She shared several pictures on Sept. 14, including a few from their wedding day, and in the caption, talked about their journey.

"Happy Birthday to my greatest gift, my Husband! From 23 to 30, I’ve had the privilege of walking through every season with you. Every day, I’m in awe of the way you rise, love, and endure; it leaves me forever grateful to be yours," she wrote.
"Life makes sense because I get to live it with you. What a gift it is to share this journey with you. I thank God for you LoveBug! I got your back more than your spine.. beleeDat! Cheers to a new decade! 30 looks good on you baby," she added.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais tied the knot during the offseason. They got married in July in a private ceremony.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Neha
