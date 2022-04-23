Deshaun Watson’s accusers reveal location of upscale hotel where QB went for massages: Report

As a well-known athlete, Deshaun Watson has access to numerous luxury massage resorts and spas. However, according to USA Today, Watson had an M.O. when it came to personal massages. Allegedly, the former Houston Texans quarterback sought out women on social media to provide him with massage services.

Two of his 22 accusers revealed that Watson took them to The Houstonian for private, personal massages. The Houstonian is an upscale hotel and club located in downtown Houston, Texas. According to the accusers, Watson made them feel uncomfortable because he touched them with his genitals after exposing himself.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women, told USA Today that Watson had a unique way of procuring massages:

“He takes women, in some of these cases to The Houstonian, which offers luxury massage services to customers, but he’s bringing in women who aren’t even licensed in massage.”

USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports There has been increased scrutiny over Deshaun Watson's activity at The Houstonian, the upscale hotel where at least two women say the QB exposed himself to them and touched them with his genitals during massage sessions in 2020. @Schrotenboer has more. usatoday.com/story/sports/n… There has been increased scrutiny over Deshaun Watson's activity at The Houstonian, the upscale hotel where at least two women say the QB exposed himself to them and touched them with his genitals during massage sessions in 2020. @Schrotenboer has more. usatoday.com/story/sports/n…

Deshaun Watson’s pending civil cases

Although a grand jury did not charge Deshaun Watson with any criminal charges, his 22 civil cases for alleged sexual assault are still pending. According to Cleveland 19 News, his civil lawsuits could remain pending for years. Watson, meanwhile, has maintained that he did nothing wrong and vowed to keep fighting to clear his name.

In a press conference in Cleveland, Watson continued to proclaim his innocence:

“I know these allegations is very, very serious. Like I mentioned before, I never assaulted any woman, I never disrespected any woman. I was raised by a single-parent mom, who has two aunties as her sisters, that’s who raised me. I was raised to be genuine and respect everything and everyone around me.”

The 22 active civil lawsuits were filed in Harris County, Texas, alleging sexual assault and misconduct during the massage sessions. Most of the women in the lawsuits are filed under “Jane Doe.” Reportedly, Watson will not be required to attend the civil proceedings in-person. So while he has signed with the Cleveland Browns, he will not have to travel to Texas very often as the cases proceed over the next several years.

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a disappointing year where they are expected to duplicate their 2020/2021 success and playoff berth. By trading for Watson, the Browns hope that he, alongside former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, will be able to lead the team back to the playoffs.

Edited by Windy Goodloe