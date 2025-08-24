Deshaun Watson's coach changes tune on Dillon Gabriel 7 days after taking shots at Browns rookie QB

Celebrity quarterbacks coach and Deshaun Watson’s trainer, Quincy Avery, praised Dillon Gabriel’s performance in a post he shared on X on Saturday. Avery posted this in the context of the Browns’ final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He wrote:

“You know why you should never trust media for player reviews? Cause they had y'all thinking Dillon Gabriel was chopped liver and he couldn't see. And he been out there hooping.”

Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery You know why you should never trust media for player reviews? Cause they had y'all thinking Dillon Gabriel was chopped liver and he couldn't see. And he been out there hooping.

Avery’s post marks a complete U-turn from his stance a week earlier, when he subtly criticized the rookie quarterback in a tweet. He wrote:

“Put your phones down. It's the preseason. The preseason can not confirm someone is ready for the NFL. It can confirm someone is not.”

Avery is a renowned quarterbacks coach whose clients include top NFL passers like Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, who was the Browns’ starting quarterback last season, is expected to miss this season due to injury.

His absence has created a complex situation in the Browns’ quarterback room, involving five players. The Browns signed 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco to a $4 million, one-year contract in April, following their trade for Kenny Pickett from the Eagles in March. They also drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

These four competed for the starting quarterback position during training camp, with an unofficial depth chart released just before the preseason began. With Gabriel and Pickett out injured.

Kevin Stefanski chose Sanders to start for the Browns’ first preseason game. Meanwhile, the team signed another quarterback, Tyler Huntley, before the preseason begins.

With Flacco eventually winning the job, the other quarterbacks are competing to be his backup.

Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and the fight to make the roster cut

The competition for the Browns’ quarterback roster has mainly focused on their rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns prioritized Gabriel in the draft, selecting Sanders two rounds later.

The team’s unofficial quarterback depth chart before preseason began also listed Gabriel ahead of Sanders. Nevertheless, Sanders has expressed confidence in making the roster. Speaking to the press on Saturday, he said:

“I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team.”

The Browns will begin their 2025 season on September 7 in the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

