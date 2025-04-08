Jaxson Dart has gained some consideration as a potential first-round selection in the upcoming draft, thanks to a 2024 breakout at Ole Miss that saw him throw for nearly 4,300 yards and 30 touchdowns. That said, QB coach Quincy Avery has a stern message for the overzealous fans and analysts: such notions are nothing more than a pipedream, and those people need to temper their expectations.

On Monday, the personal coach for Deshaun Watson put forth his argument against teams trading up for the quarterback prospect on his social media account:

"Really wild to me there are people talking him in 1st round. Like are we that QB desperate? He's got one of the best play designers in CFB getting guys open left and right and the few times he has to go through a progression it looks very difficult."

Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Mark Kaboly raised doubts on the Steelers' desire for Dart, given their lack of tape on him, even if Aaron Rodgers were to decline joining and retire instead.

It stands in contrast to The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino, who considered him "a consistently good" Pro Bowl- and Super Bowl-worthy player despite not having an "exceptionally high" ceiling in a mock draft - one whom GM Omar Khan should consider regardless of how his negotiations with the multiple-time MVP pan out.

These developments come after Jaxson Dart was among a group of players whom the organization worked out on Friday.

Saints, Browns also linked to Jaxson Dart

Should the Steelers snub Jaxson Dart, there are still other teams who could show interest in him. One, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid, is the New Orleans Saints, who are looking for a better successor to Derek Carr than Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener have each proved to be.

Another possible destination is the Cleveland Browns, who desperately need a quarterback after losing Deshaun Watson to yet another Achilles injury. Tony Grossi proposed this when speaking on 850 ESPN Cleveland, while also mentioning former SEC rival Jalen Milroe from Alabama:

With a little over two weeks left until the draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin the clock is ticking for the Browns to make their call.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Master's degree in Journalism.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Know More

