Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais enjoys Beyonce-special 'best bachelorette' gift with gal pal

Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, spent some time with her friends ahead of the weekend. On Friday, she posted a glimpse of her musical outing on her Instagram account, where she has around 2.4 million followers.
Anais attended Beyoncé's concert with her friends. She posted a video of her dancing with her friend to a song. They were seen dancing at the concert whilst flaunting their rings and cowgirl looks.
"The best bachelorette gift ever," she wrote in the caption of IG story.
For the girls' night out, the SI Swimsuit model styled in a cowgirl dress. She wore a cowboy-themed white and brown shirt over a brown-colored crop top. She paired it with blue shorts with flags on the bottom.
Anais also wore a few necklaces, a "Chanel" belt, and bracelets on her hands. However, what stood out was her cowgirl white cap and matching boots.
Deshaun Watson and Anais announced their engagement in March 2025 by sharing a joint post on Instagram. In the post, Jilly Anais flaunted her engagement ring with a big smile while the NFL star was hugging her from behind. They donned matching white outfits on the big day.
"Mrs. Watson Loading…"Anais wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, on May 15, the pair shared pre-wedding photoshoot pictures.
"The Watsons… coming soon," Anais wrote in the caption of the IG post.
Watson and Anais both styled for the pre-wedding photoshoot in matching white outfits. They posed in a luxury Ferrari. The model wore a short white dress and a veil while the NFL star donned a suit.
Deshaun Watson's fiancée shares a rare glimpse of SI Swimsuit party
Last week, Jilly Anais attended the SI Swimsuit launch party for the 2025 edition in New York. She grabbed the attention at the event with her look.
Last week, she posted several pictures and videos of her outing with a caption that read:
"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Year 2! @si_swimsuit"
Jilly Anais wore a glamorous red dress for the party. She donned a high-slit dress with matching sandals and a clutch that was in the shape of a glass.
