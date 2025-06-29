Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais gets VIP nod for Beyoncé’s Carter Tour in Houston

The fiancée of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Jilly Anais, brought Houston heat to Houston’s biggest weekend. She stepped into VIP territory at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour stop on Saturday night. The model offered fans a peek behind the curtain as she celebrated the moment.

The Houston native, once crowned Miss Teen Houston, has carved out a profile for herself. With over 2.4 million Instagram followers.

On Sunday, Anais shared a clip from the concert, revealing that she’d been personally invited by the Grammy-winning superstar and her whiskey label, Sir Davis.

In the video posted to her Instagram stories, Anais could be seen near the stage in a sleek black outfit, beaming. She captioned her post with a note of appreciation.

“Thank you @sirdavis & @beyonce for inviting me to the Cowboy Carter tour in my home cityyy… Htownnn,”

She got backstage access to the sold-out concert at NRG Stadium. The two-night event drew thousands of fans. This is also Beyoncé’s return to the city where her career started.

Deshaun Watson's fiancée builds entertainment industry connections through 2025

Jilly Anais is also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist, and has been focusing a lot 2025 on building a bigger entertainment and fashion presence.

She visited Miami in June to participate in an SI Swimsuit runway presentation. She sported a cowboy-themed bikini set that generated excited responses on social media

Deshaun Watson commented "TOO ELITE!!" on her Instagram photo, which features the cowboy-themed swimwear outfit.

She also appeared at the brand’s New York launch party in May, stepping onto the red carpet in a vivid red gown with statement accessories.

Other than modeling, Anais and Watson have been busy preparing for their wedding since they announced their engagement in March.

The two made their announcement through synchronized posts featuring all-white attire and a Ferrari setting, which went viral among their fans in no time.

As Watson remains under rehabilitation from an Achilles injury, the couple posts often about experiences of their engagement as well as daily life on social media.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour has generated intense demand across cities, and Houston was no exception. Ticket resale prices in the days leading up to the show ranged widely, with some listings topping several thousand dollars.

